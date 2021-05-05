2024 Honda S2000 "Revival" Rendering Looks Sharp With Porsche 911 Fuchs Wheels

Revealed as a concept in 1995, launched in 1999, and phased out in 2009, the S2000 is very special for Honda enthusiasts. The beautiful proportions and minimalist cabin are complemented by a screamin’ four-cylinder engine that cuts off the fuel at 9,000 revolutions per minute, an engine that Honda can’t produce today over the Euro 6d emissions standard.
The aluminum panels, high X-bone frame, and 50:50 weight distribution also make the S2000 uncompromisingly special to drive, along with the double-wishbone suspension, quick-ratio steering, and crisp manual transmission. As opposed to the BMW-based Toyota Supra, Honda didn’t waste money on extraneous bulges, fake vents, or any useless piece of trim.
Even the softer mid-cycle refresh was a hoot when it launched in 2003 for the 2004 model year, but for some reason or another, Honda couldn’t or wouldn’t come up with a successor for the front-engined sports car. But SEAT automotive CGI and 3D designer David Artola did, and his design study of the all-new S2000 is worth your attention for all the right reasons.
Instead of vaporware alloy wheels, this fellow is rolling on black-painted Fuchs wheels with polished lips. Porsche 911 influences further include the ducktail spoiler introduced by the almighty Carrera RS 2.7 in the early 1970s, a classic piece of aerodynamic trickery that puts function over the form.
A sleek aerodynamic diffuser flanked by pairs of exhaust tips on both edges of the valance, a couple of vents for the bumper, pop-out cameras instead of side mirrors, LED signature lighting, and canvas for the drop-top roof pretty much sum up this rendering, which is either turbocharged or electric.
The fender-integrated cameras are obviously inspired by the Honda e, the pint-sized EV with 152 horsepower and 232 pound-feet (315 Nm) on tap. As for the internal combustion-engined crowd, the most likely culprit would be the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo that makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at the crankshaft. Still, will the all-new S2000 ever happen?
A source close to Honda told Forbes that marketing gurus are seriously considering a revival in 2024, a quarter of a century after the original S2k rolled out with great pomp and circumstance. Considering that Honda doesn’t have a rear-wheel-drive platform except for the one that underpins the high-priced Acura NSX, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt.
Even the softer mid-cycle refresh was a hoot when it launched in 2003 for the 2004 model year, but for some reason or another, Honda couldn’t or wouldn’t come up with a successor for the front-engined sports car. But SEAT automotive CGI and 3D designer David Artola did, and his design study of the all-new S2000 is worth your attention for all the right reasons.
Instead of vaporware alloy wheels, this fellow is rolling on black-painted Fuchs wheels with polished lips. Porsche 911 influences further include the ducktail spoiler introduced by the almighty Carrera RS 2.7 in the early 1970s, a classic piece of aerodynamic trickery that puts function over the form.
A sleek aerodynamic diffuser flanked by pairs of exhaust tips on both edges of the valance, a couple of vents for the bumper, pop-out cameras instead of side mirrors, LED signature lighting, and canvas for the drop-top roof pretty much sum up this rendering, which is either turbocharged or electric.
The fender-integrated cameras are obviously inspired by the Honda e, the pint-sized EV with 152 horsepower and 232 pound-feet (315 Nm) on tap. As for the internal combustion-engined crowd, the most likely culprit would be the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo that makes 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at the crankshaft. Still, will the all-new S2000 ever happen?
A source close to Honda told Forbes that marketing gurus are seriously considering a revival in 2024, a quarter of a century after the original S2k rolled out with great pomp and circumstance. Considering that Honda doesn’t have a rear-wheel-drive platform except for the one that underpins the high-priced Acura NSX, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt.