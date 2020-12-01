2024 Honda S2000 Successor Potentially Under Consideration With Turbo Engine

Other than the NSX, which is sold by the Acura brand in the United States, the Honda Motor Company has one other thoroughly sporty car in the lineup. Emphasis on “sporty” because the Civic Type R is a front-drive hot hatch rather than a RWD sports car.
Even though it’s a powerhouse of a manufacturer with millions over millions of sales worldwide, don’t you feel like Honda is missing out on this segment? Even Subaru has a sports car in the guise of the BRZ, and lest we forget, Toyota revived the Supra with the help of BMW underpinnings.
After years of speculation, the S2000 rumor mill is once again running at full chatter thanks to “a source close to Honda.” Forbes understands that “marketing gurus are seriously considering the launch of a new model that could surface to celebrate the coupe’s 25th anniversary in 2024.” As you’re well aware, there is a bit of a problem with the business publication’s report.
What coupe are they on about? The S2000 was designed from day one to be a soft-top roadster with the engine in the front and rear-wheel drive, a fitting tribute to Honda’s first sports car. As you already know from the headline, Forbes also understands that a high-revving VTEC is wishful thinking.
“The next-generation model is strongly rumored to employ a tweaked version of the 2.0-liter turbo in the Civic Type R,” and when you think about it, this powerplant makes a whole lot of sense. Emissions regulations are getting tighter pretty much everywhere in the world, and lest we forget, the United Kingdom plans to ban the sale of new fossil-fuel vehicles in 2030.
Forced induction translates to less nasty stuff coming out of the exhaust pipe, but turbocharging also means more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for an all-new S2k that will be heavier than the original. Heavier? Well, that’s only a guesstimate based on how much safety equipment is mandated these days as opposed to the year 1999.
Forbes doesn’t mention a thing about the vehicle architecture, and to be frank with you, I can’t see Honda developing a rear-drive platform just for this application. One possible outcome would be for Honda to borrow the Alpha 2 from General Motors, the platform that Cadillac utilizes in the CT4 sedan.
The Japanese and American automakers are currently joined at the hip in terms of electric vehicles, and going forward, their collaboration is probably going to get a whole lot stronger given the prohibitive costs of developing EVs. On that note, there’s only one thing I’d like to see from the all-new S2000 if it will ever happen.
Dear Honda, please don’t pull a Toyota GR Supra-BMW Z4 on us and rebody the Chevrolet Camaro Convertible into a badge-engineered roadster.
