Wireless CarPlay Lands in More Cars as Apple May One Day Kill the Wired Version

Honda has recently announced the 2022 Civic Sedan, and one of the upgrades this year concerns the connectivity options, as the Touring model is available with both wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.
In other words, customers ordering the 2022 Civic Touring are getting an all-new 9-inch touchscreen display with wireless support for CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Qi wireless charging and a Bose premium sound system (the other models come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired CarPlay and Android Auto).
And while the list of cars getting support for wireless CarPlay keeps growing, Apple is getting ready for a change that could take many of its users by surprise.
The company is believed to be working on a portless iPhone that would rely on wireless connections exclusively, essentially making it impossible for this device to work with head units supporting only a wired connection for CarPlay (unless a wireless adapter is used, of course).
In case you’re wondering why the Cupertino-based tech giant is trying to build an iPhone without any ports, there are several reasons for this, including improved water resistance, added convenience because you’d no longer have to carry and buy a cable, reduced production costs, and an expansion of wireless accessories powered by MagSafe.
But some two years ago, people familiar with the matter said Apple wanted to launch a portless iPhone specifically for enhanced security, essentially killing off the only way to break into the device and access the stored data even when protected by a passcode. Companies like Israel-based Cellebrite have been offering iPhone hacking boxes for years, and all are using a Lightning connection to do their magic.
For the time being, it’s still not known when Apple could launch the portless iPhone, but people familiar with the matter previously said the device could see the daylight as soon as 2021. One thing is certain though: the transition from wired to wireless would take place gradually, so the Lightning port would stick around for a little longer on some specific models.
