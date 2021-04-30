The bZ4x Concept Is Toyota's Promise of Future Electric Vehicles

5 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype Shows More of Its Toned-Down Design

4 Hellcat Civic Looks Like a Honda Muscle Hatch in Aggressive Rendering

1 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Arrives With Two Engines, Four Trims, and Better Mileage

More on this:

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Is Here, So Let’s Take a Closer Look at Its Elegant Cabin

The latest Civic sedan is here, and its cabin is a huge step up compared to the previous model. Built around a new design language inspired by earlier Hondas, it perfectly combines simplicity, practicality, and elegance. 16 photos



The eleventh iteration of the Japanese manufacturer’s most popular global nameplate is undoubtedly an improvement over its predecessor. The exterior styling doesn’t bring any spectacular changes, yet it’s noticeably different since it drops the sharp, origami-style shapes in favor of more rounded and free-flowing lines, which arguably look better.



Inside, the changes are far more dramatic since everything has been completely revamped. The new philosophy mentioned earlier traces its roots to earlier models and aims to maximize space, comfort, and visibility while simplifying the overall design.







Mounted centrally on the dashboard at an angle that doesn’t impede visibility is an all-new infotainment display that the carmaker states is crisper, faster, and easier to use. The coolest feature it brings is the physical knob that can be used for volume control or navigation. It’s available on both the standard 7.0-inch screen and the Touring's 9.0-inch variant.



Another improvement that significantly differs from the prior car and enhances the simplicity of the



HVAC controls, which are comprised of three conventional knobs, a display, and a set of subtle buttons. Below, we find a storage tray that features Qi wireless charging on the Touring trim.



The center console is not radically different than what we find in the previous generation, but as far as its shape goes, it seems lower. The CVT shifter is unchanged, yet its positioned closer to the driver. Behind it, there’s a drive mode selector that enables drivers to switch between Normal or Eco on the LX and EX and an additional Sport mode for the Touring and Sport models.



All trims benefit from a new front seat design that employs Honda’s body stabilizing approach, which means that the new seat frame should firmly hold the body, increasing comfort on long drives.







So, if you’re looking for a new compact sedan and you like the current 2021 model, chances are you’ll love the new one, particularly its interior. The car is set to hit dealerships later this year, and we expect to get more info about standard equipment and pricing in the coming months. After revealing its new interior design philosophy entitled “simplicity and something“ earlier this week, Honda has unveiled the final production version of the Civic sedan , the first model to feature it.The eleventh iteration of the Japanese manufacturer’s most popular global nameplate is undoubtedly an improvement over its predecessor. The exterior styling doesn’t bring any spectacular changes, yet it’s noticeably different since it drops the sharp, origami-style shapes in favor of more rounded and free-flowing lines, which arguably look better.Inside, the changes are far more dramatic since everything has been completely revamped. The new philosophy mentioned earlier traces its roots to earlier models and aims to maximize space, comfort, and visibility while simplifying the overall design.In the front, the first thing that catches the eye is the new steering wheel . The airbag cover is smaller and has a rounded hexagonal shape. The spokes and rim are slimmer, increasing the visibility of the 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, the first of its kind ever fitted to a Civic. It comes standard on the Touring trim, while the other trims get a partially digital version.Mounted centrally on the dashboard at an angle that doesn’t impede visibility is an all-new infotainment display that the carmaker states is crisper, faster, and easier to use. The coolest feature it brings is the physical knob that can be used for volume control or navigation. It’s available on both the standard 7.0-inch screen and the Touring's 9.0-inch variant.Another improvement that significantly differs from the prior car and enhances the simplicity of the interior regards the redesigned air vents that are now hidden behind a thin honeycomb mesh grille stretching along the whole length of the dashboard.Beneath it, Honda designers fitted thecontrols, which are comprised of three conventional knobs, a display, and a set of subtle buttons. Below, we find a storage tray that features Qi wireless charging on the Touring trim.The center console is not radically different than what we find in the previous generation, but as far as its shape goes, it seems lower. Theshifter is unchanged, yet its positioned closer to the driver. Behind it, there’s a drive mode selector that enables drivers to switch between Normal or Eco on the LX and EX and an additional Sport mode for the Touring and Sport models.All trims benefit from a new front seat design that employs Honda’s body stabilizing approach, which means that the new seat frame should firmly hold the body, increasing comfort on long drives.While the manufacturer hasn’t released any detailed information about the rear seats, we expect the legroom to be similar to the ongoing car. The only information we currently have is that, for the first time on a Civic, rear passengers benefit from side airbags So, if you’re looking for a new compact sedan and you like the current 2021 model, chances are you’ll love the new one, particularly its interior. The car is set to hit dealerships later this year, and we expect to get more info about standard equipment and pricing in the coming months.