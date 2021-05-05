An Autonomous Launch System Fires Turkey’s Hisar-A Missile, and It’s Spectacular

Uncrewed weapon systems are becoming indispensable for today’s armies and Turkey is one the states that prove this to be true. The Turkish Ministry of Defense has recently announced the successful launch of their Hisar-A missile from an autonomous launch platform.
According to the official announcement, the military exercise took place at the Aksaray shooting range in Turkey, where an autonomous system was used to launch a Hisar-A missile that successfully hit a target moving at high speed.
Hisar-A, Turkey’s first domestically-developed air defense system, is designed and manufactured by Aselsan and Roketsan.
Built with a modular structure in order to be compatible with various platforms and command infrastructures, Hisar-A has a Dual Pulse Solid Propellant engine and a 9-mile (15 km) intercept range. Plus, it’s equipped with a multiplatform integration interface, a thrust vector control system and vertical launch capability with 360-degree effectiveness.
According to Roketsan, this air defense missile is effective against a variety of targets, including helicopters, fighter aircraft, air-to-ground missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles, and it’s designed to provide protection for military bases, ports and strategic facilities.
The Hisar project includes 2 air defense missiles. Hisar-A is specifically designed for aerial threats at lower altitudes, while Hisar-O is designed to neutralize targets at higher altitudes (it has a 15-mile/25 km intercept range).
Aselsan developed the “Low Altitude Air Defense Missile System”, which includes the Hisar-A missile, as well as 2 types of ground systems. One of them is a self-propelled armored vehicle, while the other one is wheeled missile launcher that is connected to a fire control unit.
The first Hisar-A missile launch was done with the self-propelled vehicle, which is completely autonomous and equipped with a 3D radar, an electro-optic system, as well as command control and fire control features. The missile used its radar to track the target, then it was fired automatically by the fire control system of the autonomous platform.
By successfully completing the test, the Hisar-A missile is now ready to enter production and be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces later this year.
