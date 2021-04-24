Defiant X Weapons System in the Works, Helo to Replace Black Hawk in the 2030s

The U.S. Army’s efforts to find a replacement for the aging UH-60 Black Hawk is presently entering its final stages. Called Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the program envisioned for this is seeing two projects in the works, one at the hands of Bell, and the other handled by Boeing and Sikorsky.
The work of the latter two is called Defiant X, and it has been in the works for some time now. At the beginning of 2021, Boeing and Sikorsky presented the first details of the new helicopter, and now we get word of the helo’s weapons system being in the works.
In mid-April, the two companies said they’ve already started putting the finishing touches on the Defiant’s weapon system requirements, but also that they have completed the preliminary design review for the system.
Given the nature of the project, no additional details were provided, but the two added that work continues on other fronts as well, including virtual testing of a prototype, testing of the helicopter’s modularity, and testing of the way Defiant will feel for pilots and the troops who will fly with it.
The things we already know about the helicopter is that it comes with counter-rotating blades fitted on top, and another, vertical propeller at the rear, fly-by-wire controls, and integrated auxiliary propulsion. Just like its predecessor, it should be capable of flying fast and low, land and take off quickly. Only, of course, better, as Boeing describes the Defiant X as “the fastest, most maneuverable and most survivable assault helicopter in history.”
The Black Hawk was introduced in 1974, and so far around 4,000 of them have been deployed. Next year, the U.S. Army plans to announce its replacement, and prototype building may commence. Plans are to start rolling out the new helicopter sometime over the next decade.
