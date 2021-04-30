2022 Honda Civic Wagon Rendered as a Family-Sized Forbidden Fruit

How many crossover utility vehicles does Honda sell for the 2021 model year in the United States? Spanning from the subcompact to the mid-size segments, the answer to that question is four: HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, and Passport. Add the Odyssey minivan to the count, and you’ll understand why a Civic wagon doesn’t make too much sense in this part of the world.
Even the European Union has changed its mind about family-sized vehicles, preferring crossovers to the detriment of traditional longroofs. Despite these circumstances, pixel artist X-Tomi Design has imagined the all-new Civic with a larger trunk and a longer wheelbase than the production-spec sedan.
Practical though it may be, the Civic estate doesn’t have the looks to drive customers away from the CR-V or Passport. This rendering could use a suspension lift, plastic cladding on the wheel arches, and roof bars, but not even these features could make the longroof more appealing than an SUV.
In the alternate universe where station wagons are in high demand, the Civic estate would mirror the two-engine and one-transmission lineup of the sedan. Detailed yesterday by Honda’s American division, this body style offers 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) of torque from a free-breathing 2.0-liter engine or 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) from a 1.5-liter turbo. Both of them work in tandem with a continuously variable transmission while the manual is reserved for the Si and Type R.
The four-door Civic is manufactured in Alliston, Ontario while the five-door Civic will be made in the United States at the Greensburg assembly plant in the state of Indiana. Slated to arrive at U.S. dealerships by the summer of 2021, the sedan will offer a 7.0-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring as standard. Level up to the range-topping Touring, and the 9.0-inch infotainment system adds wireless mirroring, a 0.8-inch finger rest, as well as Qi wireless charging.
