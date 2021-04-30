Classic Honda CB750 Sips a Cocktail of Repurposed Parts, Wears All-Terrain Tires

4 Honda to Sell Only EVs in North America by 2040

What’s your take on Mexico is renowned for burritos, tequila and tacos, but it isn’t exactly the first place that comes to mind when you think about custom motorcycles. In fact, I find it difficult to recall the last time we’ve featured a bespoke marvel bred on the Latin side of the Americas, so let’s take a second to admire one such entity, shall we?The 1974 Honda CB750-based wonder you’re looking at here is the work of Ricardo Meade’s one-man enterprise, Catrina Motosurf. Within its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, the donor for this project houses an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant. This nasty animal will gladly produce up to 67 ponies at 8,000 revs, while a respectable torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be achieved at 7,500 rpm.A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s force to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. To kick things off, Meade enlisted the help of a friend who also happens to be an experienced mechanic. The customization process began with a comprehensive overhaul of the bike’s inline-four mill, which was then treated to a Dynatek electronic ignition setup, rebuilt carburetors and a set of high-flow air filters.Next, the subframe was trimmed to accommodate a fresh saddle that manages to look seriously handsome. A 1982 MY CB750 ’s forks and wheels have been transplanted onto CM’s unique superstar, along with its dual front brake discs. Up front, we find repurposed clip-ons that hail from a Yamaha R6 and a 1984 Honda Shadow’s headlight hugged by an aluminum grill.On the left flank, you will notice a grilled stainless-steel side panel, while a meshed pattern can be seen adorning the stock panel on the opposite side. To round it all out, Ricardo enveloped the wheels in grippy dual-purpose rubber. Given that its exhaust mufflers have been amputated, we’d imagine this tracker-infused warrior sounds genuinely feral.What’s your take on Catrina Motosurf ’s sensational creation?