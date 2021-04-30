Classic Honda CB750 Sips a Cocktail of Repurposed Parts, Wears All-Terrain Tires

That beefy rubber looks fully prepared for pure off-road fun.
Mexico is renowned for burritos, tequila and tacos, but it isn’t exactly the first place that comes to mind when you think about custom motorcycles. In fact, I find it difficult to recall the last time we’ve featured a bespoke marvel bred on the Latin side of the Americas, so let’s take a second to admire one such entity, shall we?
The 1974 Honda CB750-based wonder you’re looking at here is the work of Ricardo Meade’s one-man enterprise, Catrina Motosurf. Within its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, the donor for this project houses an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant. This nasty animal will gladly produce up to 67 ponies at 8,000 revs, while a respectable torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be achieved at 7,500 rpm.
A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s force to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. To kick things off, Meade enlisted the help of a friend who also happens to be an experienced mechanic. The customization process began with a comprehensive overhaul of the bike’s inline-four mill, which was then treated to a Dynatek electronic ignition setup, rebuilt carburetors and a set of high-flow air filters.
Next, the subframe was trimmed to accommodate a fresh saddle that manages to look seriously handsome. A 1982 MY CB750’s forks and wheels have been transplanted onto CM’s unique superstar, along with its dual front brake discs. Up front, we find repurposed clip-ons that hail from a Yamaha R6 and a 1984 Honda Shadow’s headlight hugged by an aluminum grill.
On the left flank, you will notice a grilled stainless-steel side panel, while a meshed pattern can be seen adorning the stock panel on the opposite side. To round it all out, Ricardo enveloped the wheels in grippy dual-purpose rubber. Given that its exhaust mufflers have been amputated, we’d imagine this tracker-infused warrior sounds genuinely feral.
What’s your take on Catrina Motosurf’s sensational creation?
The 1974 Honda CB750-based wonder you’re looking at here is the work of Ricardo Meade’s one-man enterprise, Catrina Motosurf. Within its tubular steel duplex cradle frame, the donor for this project houses an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant. This nasty animal will gladly produce up to 67 ponies at 8,000 revs, while a respectable torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be achieved at 7,500 rpm.
A five-speed transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s force to the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. To kick things off, Meade enlisted the help of a friend who also happens to be an experienced mechanic. The customization process began with a comprehensive overhaul of the bike’s inline-four mill, which was then treated to a Dynatek electronic ignition setup, rebuilt carburetors and a set of high-flow air filters.
Next, the subframe was trimmed to accommodate a fresh saddle that manages to look seriously handsome. A 1982 MY CB750’s forks and wheels have been transplanted onto CM’s unique superstar, along with its dual front brake discs. Up front, we find repurposed clip-ons that hail from a Yamaha R6 and a 1984 Honda Shadow’s headlight hugged by an aluminum grill.
On the left flank, you will notice a grilled stainless-steel side panel, while a meshed pattern can be seen adorning the stock panel on the opposite side. To round it all out, Ricardo enveloped the wheels in grippy dual-purpose rubber. Given that its exhaust mufflers have been amputated, we’d imagine this tracker-infused warrior sounds genuinely feral.
What’s your take on Catrina Motosurf’s sensational creation?