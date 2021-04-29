MotoGP Inspired HONDA RC213V-S Costs as Much as a Ferrari, Comes With Zero-Miles

When Honda first announced the RC213V-S a few years ago, quite a few people were hoping that they would at least get a chance to see this bike with their own eyes. After Honda took Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez to the RedBull Ring to test it, pointing out that this is the closest you could ever get to a MotoGP motorcycle, levels of excitement continued soaring.
Not long ago we showed you a very spectacular Ducati 1299 Superleggera, which was already a very fast and very expensive motorcycle, and it looks like it still hasn't been sold. But the fact that this RC213V-S just popped up is even more impressive. Because it's nearly three times more expensive than the aforementioned Ducati, and it's also much rarer.
Honda initially planned to release just 250 units of this bike, but there have been rumors that point out that a smaller number has made it to production stages. This is a hand-built motorcycle, in a dedicated factory in Japan, and the bike that is for sale here is unit number 007, which kind of gives it an extra degree of coolness.
Looking over the specs, this is almost like the MotoGP bike but without the pneumatic valves and the seamless transmission.
These were changed to provide increased reliability for people using them on public roads. There are also other elements to make it road-legal such as the headlights, taillights, side mirrors, a horn, and a license plate holder. While the "normal", if you can call it that version came with just 157 horsepower, this bike also has the optional HRC Sport kit, which should provide you with about 212 horsepower.
The parts included in the kit are just what you need to get the whole racing experience. There are a lot of lightweight materials on this bike, and the way the chassis was built means that you will need a fair share of courage and skills to be able to even acknowledge its potential. Not to mention the fact that just by riding it down the road won't be enough for you to tell the difference from a tamer, albeit fast 1000cc bike.
All you need to do now is to come up with £219,995 ($306,796), which is what you would expect to pay for a brand new Ferrari. But I guess it makes sense considering the odometer reads 0 miles. Right now I'm tempted to say that if I would afford to pay that much for a motorcycle, and if I had considerably more experience with race bikes than I do now, I would probably go all out and go on a world tour of all the race tracks where MotoGP is held and see what it can do.
But I guess it's considerably more likely for someone to just buy this and place it in storage, or put it on display for years to come. And in 20 or 30 years from now, when everyone is likely to be riding electric bikes only, people will look at it and probably label it as a slow, outdated motorcycle, but a fascinating piece of history nonetheless.
