Widebody Spofec Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Is an Overdose of Charm and Power

In the past, those who were lucky enough to own a Rolls were more inclined to be comfortably chauffeured than actually drive them around. Times have changed, and an increasing number of current owners are looking for a closer connection to their exclusive cars. They demand more raw power, more intensity besides the comfort and luxury traditionally offered.
Rolls-Royce created the Black Badge series for those enthusiasts, and the name designates a lineup of special editions that trashes conformity. Yet, there are still people out there who will snuff at the site of these vehicles and demand something even more exclusive.
That is where Bavarian high-end tuner Novitec comes into play. Its Spofec division that gets its name from the first letters of the "SPirit OF Ecstasy," the legendary radiator figure found on all the Goodwood-built luxury cars, has been bold enough to transform ordinary Rolls-Royces into stunning, ultra-exclusive beasts since 2014.
Many models have gotten the tuner’s magical touch in the past, including a Black Badge Cullinan, but I dare to say that none equal the audacity of the upcoming Wraith Overdose.
Designed in cooperation with German designer Vittorio Strosek, it doesn’t just dramatically enhance the car's visual appeal but also improves its overall rigidity and weight distribution. It features curved extensions for the rear sidewalls, which seamlessly attach to the factory bodywork. They make room for the concave 10.5Jx22-inch forged wheels, fitted with high-performance 295/30 ZR 22 Michelin tires.
Called SP2 and manufactured exclusively for Spofec by American rim specialist Vossen, the all-black wheels feature nine pairs of double-spokes and a large cover that obscures the bolts.
Additionally, the automotive refinement specialist developed special front and rear bumpers and a naked-carbon spoiler lip fitted to the trunk’s lid to emphasize the aggressiveness of this incredible car further.
Apart from the visual enhancements, the Wraith Overdose is available with a Spofec performance upgrade that increases the power of the 6.6-liter twin-turbo to 707 hp (527 kW/717 PS). The peak torque now stands at 727 lb-ft (986 Nm), and it’s all available at just 1,800 rpm. That translates to a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint of just 4.2 seconds.
air suspension. It lowers the ride height by around 1.5 inches (40 mm) up to a speed of 87 mph (140 kph), while at higher speeds, it’s automatically raised back up to the original level.
Spofec says that the interior is individualized to each customer, so although all Wraith Overdose editions will look the same on the outside, each cabin will be unique.
Finally, no details about pricing have been made public, but the Rolls-Royce refinement specialists have stated that only three of these amazing vehicles will be made.
