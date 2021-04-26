Modern Lancia 037 Revival Boasts Twin-Charged Engine, Integrale Version Incoming

Based in the northern part of Italy, restoration specialist Kimera Automobili will bring back the Lancia 037 as a modernized homage to the rally-winning original that wowed the world of Group B rallying. EVO37 is how the newcomer called, and only 37 examples will ever be made.
What makes the newcomer special, you ask? The most important aspect of the EVO37 is the engineering team behind it. Kimera Automobile has enlisted a few ex-Lancia employees, including the man who designed the no-nonsense supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter engine of the Lancia Delta S4.
In addition to his work at Lancia, Claudio Lombardi designed the F1-spec Ferrari V12 that brought Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi victory at the 1994 German Grand Prix and 1995 Canadian Grax Prix. Just like the original, the EVO37 relies on a twin-charged powertrain with 2.0 liters of displacement.
550 PS (542 horsepower) at the crankshaft, a stick-shift transmission or a fast-shifting sequential, and the curb weight of 950 kilograms (2,094 pounds) suggest neck-snapping performance for the 037 tribute, but Kimera Automobile won’t stop here. The EVO37 Integrale is right around the corner with four-wheel drive, and it’s going to number 10 examples in total.
Auto Italia reports that €480,000 is the asking price of the rear-driven model, a sum that converts to $580,000 or £420,000 at current exchange rates. The Integrale is certain to command a higher price, but we don’t know for sure how much it’ll cost. The mystery, however, will be solved on May 22nd when the limited-edition supercar will be revealed by the Ronchi-based company.
Codenamed Tipo 151 back in the day, the 037 was the final rear-wheel-drive rally car to win the World Rally Championship. It has one constructors’ championship title to its name, winning five rounds of the 1983 season.
The 037 is joined by the Fulvia and Delta in the WRC pantheon, and to this day, Lancia has the most constructors’ championships in the World Rally Championship. The Martini Racing works team was dropped at the end of the 1992 season, and since then, nobody even got close to Lancia’s 10 titles.
