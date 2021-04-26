Modern Lancia 037 Revival Boasts Twin-Charged Engine, Integrale Version Incoming

Lancia Rally 037-inspired Kimera EV037, due in 2021, will have turbo & supercharger, 550hp, RWD, manual or sequential gears, 950kg, £430k. After first 37 are finished, 10 more will be made with ‘integrale’ 4WD #037 Full story in next month’s @AutoItaliaMag https://t.co/9l6ACIUZLm pic.twitter.com/BFVbdih1io