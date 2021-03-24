This Is How the Low Mode Heightens the Driving Experience of a Rolls-Royce

The experience of driving a Rolls-Royce is best described as smooth, flawless comfort. These vehicles often feel like they’re levitating, transporting the driver and passengers into an unparalleled dimension of tranquility. Yet under their hoods, they hide powerful V12 engines, so for those who want to step out of that comfort zone, the engineers devised the Low Mode.
Whether they want to drive or be driven in one, Rolls-Royce owners buy these vehicles for the unparalleled mix of luxury and comfort they provide.
Sure, all of the British manufacturer’s models have a BMW-developed V12 and the McLaren F1 also had a BMW V12, but these cars cannot be more different.
The latter is built to thrill its driver with raw speed and propel them from A to B as fast as possible. In contrast, a Rolls thrills its passengers in an opposite manner, being constructed to cover the same distance as smoothly and comfortably as possible.
However, there are situations when even those who drive one of these ultra-exclusive pieces of contemporary automotive art require a bit more power out of those smooth-running twelve-cylinders.
One such situation can occur in less-than-ideal road and weather conditions. For example, after spending a beautiful winter weekend in a secluded resort located up in the Swiss Alps, skiing on some of the world's most beautiful slopes, the owner is in a hurry to get to an important, unscheduled meeting.
heavy snowfall on a winding road, the chauffeur is confronted with a long and abrupt descent.
Even if the Rolls-Royce in question is a Cullinan equipped with hill descent, low-end torque comes in handy in this situation, and that is not something that its V12 is typically optimized for.
But a Rolls will never disappoint, and the chauffeur can engage the Low Mode by pressing the corresponding button, conveniently positioned on the vehicle’s gear lever.
The result is a seemingly steroidal RPM increase in lower gears, up to 25% quicker gearshifts, and an amplified effect of engine braking. Coupled with the driving assists, that ensures the vehicle does not lose traction, and you don’t spill any champagne on your designer polo-neck pullover.
The Low Mode is also available on Black Badge models, which are Rolls-Royce vehicles built to be driven by their owners and enhanced to deliver a more performance-oriented experience.
Don’t take it the wrong way; they can still be as graceful and well-mannered as any car that dons the Spirit of Ecstasy on its hood, yet when the Low Mode is engaged, their powertrains will hold gears for longer when accelerating and downshift faster when braking.
Additionally, those Black Badge owners who love listening to the intimidating growl of those exquisitely-tuned V12 engines can enjoy it even when their vehicle is in Park or Neutral since the exhaust flaps remain open with Low Mode enabled.
Whether owners opt for the unrivaled experience of being chauffeured in a Phantom or prefer to take the wheel of a sportier Wraith Black Badge, the Low Mode will adjust the powertrain’s characteristics so that their Rolls-Royce delivers the right amount of power in any situation.
