Benjamin Sloss Takes Delivery of Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Get you somebody who loves you the way the Slosses love Ferrari. Or any other car that delivers the thrills and premium driving experience, either on the track or off it.
Benjamin Sloss is a name that must ring a bell. He is Vice President of Engineering at Google, and a well-known car collector and racer, a distinction he more than gladly shares with his wife, Christine. So we might as well rephrase that first sentence: get you someone who loves you as much as the Slosses love cars. And each other.
Both these things are combined in the latest addition to their impressive fleet, a custom Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, which they took delivery of earlier this month. Ordered through Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Los Gatos, this Cullinan is a subtle tribute to the things the Slosses love most in life: racing, Ferrari, and each other.
This is a Black Badge Cullinan because the Slosses wanted the “darker, edgier, more assertive” variant of the luxury SUV, and it’s then been customized to the couple’s exact specifications. The exterior is painted a special shade of blue developed by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective and called Pikes Peak Blue, a tribute to the Pikes Peak hillclimb that the couple considers their favorite. The Forge Yellow contrasts, against the Pikes Peak Blue, recall the colors of the Italian province of Modena's flag and the livery used on the Slosses’ racing cars.
As an aside, the Dawn Black Badge they took delivery of in 2018 uses the same color theme but reversed: yellow with blue accents.
On the Black Badge Cullinan, Forge Yellow accents are on the body, the wheel-center pinstripes and brake calipers, and they carry into the interior. The personalized Black Badge tread plates bear Benjamin and Christine’s names, his on the driver side, hers on the passenger’s. The Spirit of Ecstasy is milled from a solid billet of carbon fiber, which Rolls-Royce says is meant to highlight the car’s performance credentials.
The interior is dark navy leather with accent stitching. Further highlights include a Bespoke Technical Clock of navy blue anodized brushed stainless steel and Forge Yellow accents, and Christine’s racing logo on the door panels, a stylized stiletto in embroidered leather.
In short, this custom Cullinan is exactly the kind of gift you’d expect a racing couple like the Slosses to get themselves.
