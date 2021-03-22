Novitec’s 802-HP Ferrari F8 Tributo Packs Carbon Fiber Garments and Vossen Shoes

4 Ferrari 812 GTS “Stallone” Is Mansory’s Way of Testing Haters’ Nerves

At this time, information on pricing and availability remains undisclosed, but we’d encourage that you get in touch via the tuner’s In our day and age, most self-respecting petrolheads will at least have a vague idea about Novitec’s legacy in the aftermarket realm. As you browse the German manufacturer’s range, it’s not hard to see why these folks made their way up to the very top of the Old Continent’s tuning food chain! The firm’s gurus will gladly tackle just about any vehicle from the likes of premium automakers such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce or even Tesla.As time went by, we’ve featured a few of Novitec’s most notable undertakings on these very pages, including a graceful body kit for Lambo’s beloved Aventador SVJ and a McLaren 765LT-based venture with 844 hp on tap. Long story short, it goes without saying these auto specialists aren’t joking around, alright?Today, we’ll be proceeding with an in-depth analysis of the company’s fascinating achievements on Ferrari’s F8 Tributo. To give you a better idea as to how far this exploit has come, let’s take a quick look at the original stallion’s main characteristics before we dive into any details about Novitec’s package.Within the engine bay, Maranello’s coupe houses the same 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 leviathan you’d find on a 488 Pista. At 8,000 rpm, this brutal piece of Italian machinery will be more than happy to supply as much as 710 hp. On the other hand, the mill is perfectly capable of delivering up to 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at approximately 3,250 rpm.The engine’s unholy oomph is distributed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission, enabling the F8 to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. Additionally, top speed is generously rated at no less than 211 mph (340 kph), which can only be described as absolutely monstrous, if you ask me!Right, now that we’ve reminded ourselves about what this fiend is made of, let’s see what Germany’s experts have to bring to the table, shall we? For starters, the team went about applying an array of mechanical upgrades that’ll help the twin-turbo colossus discover its true potential. You will find a pair of plug-and-play N-Tronic engine mapping units from Novitec’s very own range, as well as a state-of-the-art Inconel exhaust system.Ultimately, this state of affairs honors The Prancing Horse’s four-wheeled predator with a significant power output bump. To be more concise, the 3.9-liter behemoth will summon 802 wild ponies and 662 pound-feet (898 Nm) of crushing torque, allowing the Tributo to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in 2.6 face-melting seconds. Honestly, calling this impressive would be an understatement.Besides the additional muscle, the F8 also receives a subtle carbon fiber body kit that manages to look seriously rad, despite being discrete. At the front, we spot a neat two-piece splitter, while the flanks are adorned by fresh rocker panels and carbon-clad side mirrors. On the opposite end, the coupe wears an ominous rear diffuser and one gorgeous spoiler.The machine rides on a graceful set of ten-spoke Vossen wheels, boasting a diameter of 21 inches up front and 22 inches at the rear. Novitec also fiddled with the suspension settings to reduce ground clearance by a total of 1.4 inches (35 mm), thanks to their top-shelf lowering springs.At this time, information on pricing and availability remains undisclosed, but we’d encourage that you get in touch via the tuner’s website if you happen to own an F8 Tributo and think that it could do with some aftermarket magic.