SPOFEC’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Is Less Mack Truck and More Mack Daddy

The Cullinan is a really strong first effort by Rolls-Royce in building a luxury SUV or any type of SUV, for that matter. However, while it is quite large and properly expensive, it doesn’t really look all that planted or menacing, but rather dull and cumbersome from certain angles.
Leave it to SPOFEC to come up with a solution to that minor “issue.” As a Novitec division, the folks there focus exclusively on Rolls-Royce models, with the Cullinan Black Badge serving as their latest customer. The first thing they did was install a widebody kit, which they call Overdose. Then came the black 24-inch Vossen wheels, plus a 40 mm (1.57 inch) reduction in ride height.
Other visual mods include the custom front bumper and rear trunk lid spoiler, both designed to offer a more distinctive appearance, together with the flared arches. The latter add an extra 10 cm (3.93 inches) at the front and 12 cm (4.72 inches) at the rear.
Of course, the tuner didn’t stop there. This Cullinan Black Badge also comes with a plug-and-play N-TRONIC control unit for the engine management system, lifting the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine to 697 hp (707 PS) and 782 lb-ft (1,060 Nm) of torque. That’s an increase of 105 hp and 118 lb-ft (87 Nm) over stock.
Thanks to the additional power, the SPOFEC-tuned Cullinan Black Badge can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds, despite weighing nearly 2.7 tons. Its top speed, however, remains unchanged, rated at 155 mph (250 kph). That's understandable though, since this car doesn't exactly feature ideal aerodynamics for traveling at very high speed.
The tuner also offers a custom stainless sports exhaust system for any luxury SUV owners interested in a more exciting exhaust note. You can even get it with actively controlled exhaust flaps as an option, resulting in a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” type of situation where your Cullinan can be either really discreet or really loud.
