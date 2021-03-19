Rolls-Royce Phantom "Drama Queen" Shows Radical Side Exhaust in Widebody Render

This 1961 Chevrolet Impala 348 Tri-Power Needs No TLC, Flexes New Everything

Here's a little riddle for you: what has the Spirit of Ecstasy adorning its hood and exhaust pipes protruding through the front fenders? It's the wacky Rolls-Royce portrayed in this rendering, of course! 3 photos



It looks like we're dealing with a Phantom VI, a model that has served



To that end, the changes applied to the lavish limousine didn't have to be all that complex in order for the virtual build to turn heads. And it all starts with the overfenders; while the ones up front now accommodate the said exhaust tips, the combination between the rear units and the rest of the vehicle's body is something you don't see too often.



Judging by the distance between that factory chrome bumper and the asphalt, it looks like the Goodwood machine has been gifted with an air suspension allowing such extreme ride height alterations.



Speaking of the connection to the road, the vehicle now rides on super-sized wheels that feature a multi-spoke design and receive much of the credit for the appearance transformation. With all the visual stunts mentioned above, you can understand why we used the nickname in the title.



This Roller is the latest work of digital artist Yasid Oozeear. Still, the British vehicle is far from the pixel wielder's most dramatic rendering; one of the proposals that will convince you of this is a



Oh, and we'll remind you that such unholy RR builds aren't confined to our screens, as this



