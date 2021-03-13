Project Altea Yacht Costs Over $46 Million, Is Planned for Launch June 2021

The vessel you see is known as the Altea, and while most people have been watching Netflix, Heesen and several other teams, have been hard at work putting together this floating masterpiece; for a $42,666,600 asking price, there are no other words to describe it. Currently, the ship has completed the joining of its hull and superstructure stage, and even hit waters at Heesen’s Oss facility February 19, 2021. With a delivery date set for June this year, it’s expected to be the pinnacle of yachting.
As I mentioned, several teams are responsible for what you see. The exterior is designed by Omega Architects, while an interior by the Cristiano Gatto Design Team looks absolutely flawless, the right balance of business and pleasure. The architects behind this behemoth are none other than Van Oossanen. You may have heard of them before on autoevolution, being responsible for yachts like the Stefania and GTT 160’s hull.
To get a clear picture of what’s in store for the eventual owners, some specs are in order. This hull, too, is designed by Oossanen to deliver speed, performance, efficiency, and all-around comfort. An aluminum FDHF construction helps this 49.80-meter(163-feet) metal fish travel as fast as 19.5 knots. If you sacrifice speed for performance, 3,750 nautical miles can be covered at a speed of 12 knots, more than enough for a trip round the Caribbean or Mediterranean.
kW of power. An electrically driven ZF-Marine bow thruster with countless Naiad Dynamics stabilizers keeps the ship moving smoothly. A capacity of 11,900 gallons (45,046 liters) of fuel will cost you a pretty penny to get moving.
Guest capacity is a different story. You’d think that a ship this large would accommodate more than just 12 guests and 9 crew members. But, as small those numbers seem, the lack of too many sleeping quarters frees up the rest of the vessel to an array of social areas.
On the upper deck of the Altea, guests will have the liberty to enjoy forward-facing lounging, or take a dip in the jacuzzi found aft. If things get too hot, an indoor bar and dining table are there to escape the heat. The wheelhouse below allows for al-fresco dining and lounging, while the bow of this deck includes space for a tender and any other toys that don’t fit in the garage. If you aren’t the captain and have no business at the wheel, a lounge is provided, perfect for getting away from everyone else as seating is very limited.
Inside, a well-balanced use of wood, granite, semi-precious metals, and fabrics to create the inviting interior you see. One other feature you’ll find plenty of, is padding. Unlike conceptual designs of interiors, these teams build ships meant for real people, so safety is a priority. Have you even aboard a ship that doesn’t have rounded edges for furnishing, or padded walls for when things get nasty? Not a fun ride, trust me.
The Altea, on the other hand, is sure to make one or more owners happy over the course of its life. Even you could be an eventual owner of this jewel, but you have to think and work like a billionaire. Wink wink.
As I mentioned, several teams are responsible for what you see. The exterior is designed by Omega Architects, while an interior by the Cristiano Gatto Design Team looks absolutely flawless, the right balance of business and pleasure. The architects behind this behemoth are none other than Van Oossanen. You may have heard of them before on autoevolution, being responsible for yachts like the Stefania and GTT 160’s hull.
To get a clear picture of what’s in store for the eventual owners, some specs are in order. This hull, too, is designed by Oossanen to deliver speed, performance, efficiency, and all-around comfort. An aluminum FDHF construction helps this 49.80-meter(163-feet) metal fish travel as fast as 19.5 knots. If you sacrifice speed for performance, 3,750 nautical miles can be covered at a speed of 12 knots, more than enough for a trip round the Caribbean or Mediterranean.
kW of power. An electrically driven ZF-Marine bow thruster with countless Naiad Dynamics stabilizers keeps the ship moving smoothly. A capacity of 11,900 gallons (45,046 liters) of fuel will cost you a pretty penny to get moving.
Guest capacity is a different story. You’d think that a ship this large would accommodate more than just 12 guests and 9 crew members. But, as small those numbers seem, the lack of too many sleeping quarters frees up the rest of the vessel to an array of social areas.
On the upper deck of the Altea, guests will have the liberty to enjoy forward-facing lounging, or take a dip in the jacuzzi found aft. If things get too hot, an indoor bar and dining table are there to escape the heat. The wheelhouse below allows for al-fresco dining and lounging, while the bow of this deck includes space for a tender and any other toys that don’t fit in the garage. If you aren’t the captain and have no business at the wheel, a lounge is provided, perfect for getting away from everyone else as seating is very limited.
Inside, a well-balanced use of wood, granite, semi-precious metals, and fabrics to create the inviting interior you see. One other feature you’ll find plenty of, is padding. Unlike conceptual designs of interiors, these teams build ships meant for real people, so safety is a priority. Have you even aboard a ship that doesn’t have rounded edges for furnishing, or padded walls for when things get nasty? Not a fun ride, trust me.
The Altea, on the other hand, is sure to make one or more owners happy over the course of its life. Even you could be an eventual owner of this jewel, but you have to think and work like a billionaire. Wink wink.