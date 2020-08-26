Volkswagen Beetle Americana Is Your Rear-Engined Corvette

View this post on Instagram

Beetle max stands out in HK. Need mor work don’t on that, I am so not pleased with the front end direction, like at all lol! Might end up going all “corvettey” for the headlights as well. . . . . . #vwlife #vwbeetle #classicbeetle #joyofmachine #1320video #yasiddesign #ydcars #alyasid #yd #classicars #stancenation #stancedaily #carspotting #carspotters #airliftperformance #carsofinstagram #cardesigndaily #slammednation #loweredlife

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Aug 26, 2020 at 9:36am PDT