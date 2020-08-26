Volkswagen Beetle Americana Is Your Rear-Engined Corvette

Just when you think you've seen all the possible paths to build a Corvette replica, this Volkswagen Beetles comes along and... wait, does the contraption portrayed in this rendering even qualify as a 'Vette replica?
Answering the question above isn't all that simple, especially since Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind this shenanigan, is considering taking his work one step further - here's a piece of the description accompanying the images in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page: "Might end up going all 'Corvettey' for the headlights as well,"
With that out of the way, we can look past the C7 Corvette taillights of the machine. And, given how complex the new rear end of the Bug is, that's not even difficult.
All the added bits and pieces end up creating some serious tension, since one might expect the icing on the aero cake to be a wing, but no such visual element can be found on the Vee-Dub. The again, this is hardly a simple approach.
The side skirt extensions connecting the front and rear fenders seems like a natural addition to the Beetle, at least if you're an aficionado who fancies this sort of extreme rendering (speaking of which, the genre's fan base is on the rise).
If we focus on the front end of the machine, we'll notice the fenders are actually separated from the frunk lid, which only takes the look of the car further down the oddball pathway.
Then we have the wheels: from the styling, shiny lips and all, to their camber angle, these are here to draw attention and they certainly hit the mark.
Oh well, guess you can always regard the virtual build that now occupies our screens as the Internet's way of coming up with a... rear-engined Chevrolet Corvette.
Beetle max stands out in HK. Need mor work don't on that, I am so not pleased with the front end direction, like at all lol! Might end up going all "corvettey" for the headlights as well.