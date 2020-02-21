Volkswagen Beetle "Grand Tourer" Is a Bugatti On a Budget

And while removing the engine from the rear has generated luggage room, this proposal also includes a rear seat delete, but not for the purposes this move is used on GT Division Porsche 911s, for instance. Instead, this virtual contraption aims to cater to the transportation needs of two persons, so you can haul extra stuff in the back.
As for that Bugatti connection, the best explanation comes from Abimelec Arellano, the artist responsible for the transformation.
"There’s not a single piece, proportion or measurement that hasn’t been changed to accommodate the new front-engine layout and two-seater interior [...]. The fenders are stretched to accommodate bigger wheels and fit the reshaped hood and stretched tail section (to give that Chrysler Airflow/Bugatti Type 57 vibe),"
Perhaps the best part of this rendering is that the identity of the original car has been maintained. And, for the sake of comparison, the said artist has also added a photo of a factory 1966 Bettle to the Instagram post below. So make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete eye candy.
Of course, the desire for a transformation with a different custom car look is present, as, for instance, an aficionado has turned to the comments section of the post to request a rat rod transformation. But this is another story for another time.
Back in the 1960s the Volkswagen Beetle was pretty popular as a cheap, fun looking and easy-to-live-with alternative to other cars and they were selling like hot-cakes, they are a big part of the custom culture as well, especially in SoCal. For years, this little car has been endlessly re-imagined for various purposes, like drag racing or off-roading, but have you ever thought about a custom, Grand Tourer Beetle Coupé? Well, now you have! This is no longer a normal Volkswagen to be fair, in fact, there’s not a single piece, proportion or measurement that hasn’t been changed to accommodate the new front-engine layout and two seater interior with space for luggage where the old air-cooled engine use to sit. As I said, the engine, a Ford Flathead V8, now sits at the elongated front (about 8 inches longer than normal) and the interior space comfortably fits two adults and some luggage. Chop, channel, cuts, you name it, it was done to this Bug for this render; The fenders are stretched to accomodate bigger wheels and fit the reshaped hood and stretched tail section (to give that Chrysler Airflow/Bugatti Type 57 vibe). The biggest challenge with this was to make substantial changes, like the ones I just described, without dramatically altering the iconic Beetle silhouette. If you thought at first that this was just a little strange Bug, that is perfectly fine. Swipe to through the pictures and you’ll find a side by side comparison with a stock ‘66 Bug! Looking forward to hearing what you think about this Frankenstein. I personally love it. Have a great day! . . . . . . . . #volkswagen #beetle #bug #vocho #custom #hotrod #hot #rod #flathead #ford #gt #grand #tourer #grandtour #blue #low #chop #v8 #leather #3d #rendering