Volkswagen Beetle "Grand Tourer" Is a Bugatti On a Budget

The pixel work completely redefines the original Bug, transforming this into a grand tourer. Gone is the rear-engined layout, with the elongated front section now accommodating the engine. The extra 8 inches gained up front allow the vehicle to pack a Ford Flathead V8.And while removing the engine from the rear has generated luggage room, this proposal also includes a rear seat delete, but not for the purposes this move is used on GT Division Porsche 911s, for instance. Instead, this virtual contraption aims to cater to the transportation needs of two persons, so you can haul extra stuff in the back.As for that Bugatti connection, the best explanation comes from Abimelec Arellano, the artist responsible for the transformation."There’s not a single piece, proportion or measurement that hasn’t been changed to accommodate the new front-engine layout and two-seater interior [...]. The fenders are stretched to accommodate bigger wheels and fit the reshaped hood and stretched tail section (to give that Chrysler Airflow/Bugatti Type 57 vibe),"Perhaps the best part of this rendering is that the identity of the original car has been maintained. And, for the sake of comparison, the said artist has also added a photo of a factory 1966 Bettle to the Instagram post below. So make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete eye candy.Of course, the desire for a transformation with a different custom car look is present, as, for instance, an aficionado has turned to the comments section of the post to request a rat rod transformation. But this is another story for another time.