Volkswagen Beetle "Grand Tourer" Is a Bugatti On a Budget

Back in the 1960s the Volkswagen Beetle was pretty popular as a cheap, fun looking and easy-to-live-with alternative to other cars and they were selling like hot-cakes, they are a big part of the custom culture as well, especially in SoCal. For years, this little car has been endlessly re-imagined for various purposes, like drag racing or off-roading, but have you ever thought about a custom, Grand Tourer Beetle Coupé? Well, now you have! This is no longer a normal Volkswagen to be fair, in fact, there's not a single piece, proportion or measurement that hasn't been changed to accommodate the new front-engine layout and two seater interior with space for luggage where the old air-cooled engine use to sit. As I said, the engine, a Ford Flathead V8, now sits at the elongated front (about 8 inches longer than normal) and the interior space comfortably fits two adults and some luggage. Chop, channel, cuts, you name it, it was done to this Bug for this render; The fenders are stretched to accomodate bigger wheels and fit the reshaped hood and stretched tail section (to give that Chrysler Airflow/Bugatti Type 57 vibe). The biggest challenge with this was to make substantial changes, like the ones I just described, without dramatically altering the iconic Beetle silhouette. If you thought at first that this was just a little strange Bug, that is perfectly fine. Swipe to through the pictures and you'll find a side by side comparison with a stock '66 Bug! Looking forward to hearing what you think about this Frankenstein. I personally love it. Have a great day!

