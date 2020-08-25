Porsche 911 GT3 RS Turned into a Mid-Engined Beetle Looks Fat

View this post on Instagram

@ I’ve seen Beetle to Porsche body kits but who would make a Porsche 911 GT3 into a Beetle? You can leave that up to me lol. This is a Beetle I would drive! If you read my stories you know this was an abandoned project but got good feedback on most of them so I’ll be finishing them some up. Added some slides of some items that you can buy at my new store as well Ò - I’m adding stuff as I go. Link in bio! • • • • • #vw #vwbeetle #vwbeetles #porsche #porsche911 #porschelife #porschegt3 #conceptcar #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity

