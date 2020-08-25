autoevolution
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Turned into a Mid-Engined Beetle Looks Fat

25 Aug 2020, 20:50 UTC ·
by author pic
The Beetle is some forgotten relic of Volkswagen's past, a car that tried to be cool by force and got discontinue. Meanwhile, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a track toy that's as sharp as a scalpel and about as dangerous to use. Despite this, we can make a connection between the two without trying too hard.
7 photos
Volkswagen Beetle GT3 RS Rendering Imagines a Mid-Engined BugVolkswagen Beetle GT3 RS Rendering Imagines a Mid-Engined BugVolkswagen Beetle GSRVolkswagen Beetle GSRVolkswagen Beetle GSRVolkswagen Beetle GSR
The Porsche 911 being genetically connected to the Beetle is a bit like humans being closely related to apes. Yes, it's true, but you can't bring a chimpanzee to a cocktail party, just like you can't take the Beetle to a track day. Or can you?

A chimp would actually look really cute in a little suit and might be an enjoyable company. Meanwhile, the Beetle is no Porsche, but Volkswagen built several versions that could have been fun at the autocross, such as the GSR. In fact, any of the models with a 2.0 TSI would be fine.

However, this rendering by wb.artist20 tries to take things to a whole other level by converting the modern-day Porsche 911 GT3 RS into a Beetle. The Stuttgart sports car becomes rounder, and the greenhouse takes up more space. Sure, it looks like it's eaten all the pies, but I don't think people would hate it as long as the screaming flat-6 engine was still there.

Volkswagen did try to make a mid-engined sports car with Porsche. It was a 3-way joint development project with Porsche and resulted in the BlueSport roadster concept... which was a TDI.

Also, while the Beetle maxed out at the Golf GTI engines, they did think about an R version. It went into final road testing but was dropped right at the last moment. In all likelihood, this would have boasted a 270-280 hp turbo with performance suspension and an LSD.


