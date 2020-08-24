BMW Surprisingly Turned the New M8 Gran Coupe Into a Safety Car for MotoGP

What happens when you sponsor an event – you usually make the most of it for your own brand, right?! BMW has had a long association with the world of MotoGP and in 2020 decided to finally take full sponsorship of an entire grand prix. The BMW M MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria took riding enthusiasts by storm this weekend and even car aficionados had many reasons to also join the party. Among them, the fact that Austria’s Red Bull Ring circuit of Spielberg featured not only the M3 and M4 GT3, but also the brand-new M8 Gran Coupe Safety Car.

28 photos