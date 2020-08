BMW Surprisingly Turned the New M8 Gran Coupe Into a Safety Car for MotoGP

The surprise appearance materialized on Sunday after just two days prior we got the chance to spend some time with the still camouflaged M4 and M4 GT3 high-performance coupes. We do know one regular person that will get an advance screening of the 2021 M4 ahead of its September introduction: Miguel Oliveira.He was the crowned victor for the event and according to established tradition BMW has decided the laurels should also be accompanied by high-performance BMW M car – the yet unreleased M4. If you cannot wait to see the real deal next month, BMW was courteous enough to release another teaser video (embedded below) of the new road warrior sharing the track with its competition counterpart, the M4 GT3 It is a good thing actually that BMW also presented a new Safety Car over the weekend – the MotoGP grand prix also had a red flag event, with Monster Energy Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales having to spectacularly ditch his bike at more than 200 kph (124+ mph) because he lost the brakes – you can see all the scary action in the second video at the bottom of the page.As far as the new BMW M8 Gran Coupe Safety Car is concerned, the Bavarian automaker changed the stock Competition version with an innovative livery in M colors that includes an asymmetric design and a new matt-black area covered in an anti-reflective coating that should help the driver focus even better.The 625 hp V8 is also getting some help from the BMW M Performance division, which thoroughly sifted through the M Performance parts catalogue. Now, there is a plethora of them adorning the badass four-door coupe, from a carbon engine cover to rear spoiler and diffuser as well as a carbon-infused teering wheel and handmade components such as the front carbon flaps and splitter.