IQOO’s 5 Pro Is the Fast 120Hz Go-To Smartphone for BMW Motorsport Fans

While the world has been in turmoil during the first part of the year things are slowly returning to a “new” normal, a statement also valid for the world of motorsport. For example, the DTM season finally kicked off during the first of the very sunny weekends of August, and the legendary BMW M Motorsport team celebrated with a very yellow livery on Timo Glock’s M4 DTM racer.
The sunshine-inspired color is not really inspired by our daily cosmic partner and instead BMW opted for the new livery because of a recent sponsorship deal with smartphone brand iQOO. As such, the new iQOO BMW M4 DTM easily grabbed everyone’s attention with its new uniform during the first four races of the season that took place at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and the German circuit of Lausitzring.
Because it wouldn’t bode well for a smartphone brand to simply plaster its name and colors on a car and stop for the day, iQOO has doubled down on the partnership with a smartphone reveal. And along the way its new iQOO 5 series also received an exclusive BMW M Motorsport-inspired special edition.
The blue, purple and red flavor comes in two variants, one with a carbon black rear cover and another with the back finished in white leather with the BMW M accenting colors arranged in a strip pattern.
All iQOO 5-series phones have a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a BMW M-fast 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and great visibility outdoors thanks to a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Security is handled by the in-display fingerprint reader and you will be able to clearly hear the exhaust sound of any BMW M thanks to the premium stereo surround speakers.
The new smartphone is also inspiring in terms of camera performance – both 5s feature Samsung’s star-cast 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 13MP ultrawide capture-all snapper.
The 5 Pro, including the BMW M Motorsport edition, has a telephoto periscope module for the camera setup’s third position, capable of 5X optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom, while the 4,000 mAh battery comes with the company’s most capable proprietary Flash Charge tech (120W).
Because it wouldn’t bode well for a smartphone brand to simply plaster its name and colors on a car and stop for the day, iQOO has doubled down on the partnership with a smartphone reveal. And along the way its new iQOO 5 series also received an exclusive BMW M Motorsport-inspired special edition.
The blue, purple and red flavor comes in two variants, one with a carbon black rear cover and another with the back finished in white leather with the BMW M accenting colors arranged in a strip pattern.
All iQOO 5-series phones have a curved 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a BMW M-fast 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and great visibility outdoors thanks to a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Security is handled by the in-display fingerprint reader and you will be able to clearly hear the exhaust sound of any BMW M thanks to the premium stereo surround speakers.
The new smartphone is also inspiring in terms of camera performance – both 5s feature Samsung’s star-cast 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 13MP ultrawide capture-all snapper.
The 5 Pro, including the BMW M Motorsport edition, has a telephoto periscope module for the camera setup’s third position, capable of 5X optical and up to 60x hybrid zoom, while the 4,000 mAh battery comes with the company’s most capable proprietary Flash Charge tech (120W).