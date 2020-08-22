German Tuner Blessed This BMW M8 Competition With 823 HP

If you ask me, an aftermarket tuning kit that boosts a vehicle’s output figures to monumental proportions can only be described as magical. In our day and age, a plethora of automotive customization workshops from all over the globe specialize in refining performance by squeezing as much power out of a car’s engine as possible, and the results of their efforts are often fascinating.
Over the years, countless German tuners have delighted us with some of the most powerful upgrades out there, accompanied by impressive visual enhancements. In this instance, we’ll be having a look at how Manhart Performance brings the BMW M8 Competition coupe to an entirely new level.
Look, the Wuppertal-based firm isn’t exactly new to this line of business. With more than 30 years of experience behind them, Manhart’s squad know what they’re doing, alright? The passionate crew deals with the finest machines ever produced, coming from several reputed manufacturers, such as the beloved Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota or even the legendary Porsche.
The mill’s sheer power is transmitted to each and every one of M8 Competition’s 20” alloy wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Speaking of chassis, BMW’s ferocious beast is supported by a double wishbone suspension at the front, along with a reinforced multi-link setup at the rear.
In case you haven’t already guessed, this untamed animal is pretty damn fast. It will comfortably accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.2 seconds, while its top speed sits at 190 mph (305 kph). Lastly, all this goodness comes with a price tag of around $146,000.
However, the folks over at Manhart Performance probably had a look at M8 Competition’s output digits and thought ‘right, that’s cool, but it can do a lot better’. As such, their MH8 800 package dials the S63 engine to an astounding 823 ponies and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Nm) of torque.
The company achieved this humungous upgrade by remapping the ECU’s software and tweaking the turbochargers, as well as providing the 4.4-liter V8 with a new intercooler. Additionally, a custom stainless-steel exhaust system was installed and the standard suspension was swapped out in favor of an adjustable spring kit from KW Suspensions, which modifies the vehicle’s height by 30 mm (1.18 inches).
Manhart’s BMW M8 Competition features an array of carbon fiber components, such as the tiny rear spoiler or front bumper, and the whole thing rests on a set of new 21” (53.35 cm) alloy rims. To wrap it all up, the company added some juicy gold accents on top of its polished black finish.
How’s that for a complete package?
Over the years, countless German tuners have delighted us with some of the most powerful upgrades out there, accompanied by impressive visual enhancements. In this instance, we’ll be having a look at how Manhart Performance brings the BMW M8 Competition coupe to an entirely new level.
Look, the Wuppertal-based firm isn’t exactly new to this line of business. With more than 30 years of experience behind them, Manhart’s squad know what they’re doing, alright? The passionate crew deals with the finest machines ever produced, coming from several reputed manufacturers, such as the beloved Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota or even the legendary Porsche.
The mill’s sheer power is transmitted to each and every one of M8 Competition’s 20” alloy wheels by means of an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Speaking of chassis, BMW’s ferocious beast is supported by a double wishbone suspension at the front, along with a reinforced multi-link setup at the rear.
In case you haven’t already guessed, this untamed animal is pretty damn fast. It will comfortably accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.2 seconds, while its top speed sits at 190 mph (305 kph). Lastly, all this goodness comes with a price tag of around $146,000.
However, the folks over at Manhart Performance probably had a look at M8 Competition’s output digits and thought ‘right, that’s cool, but it can do a lot better’. As such, their MH8 800 package dials the S63 engine to an astounding 823 ponies and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Nm) of torque.
The company achieved this humungous upgrade by remapping the ECU’s software and tweaking the turbochargers, as well as providing the 4.4-liter V8 with a new intercooler. Additionally, a custom stainless-steel exhaust system was installed and the standard suspension was swapped out in favor of an adjustable spring kit from KW Suspensions, which modifies the vehicle’s height by 30 mm (1.18 inches).
Manhart’s BMW M8 Competition features an array of carbon fiber components, such as the tiny rear spoiler or front bumper, and the whole thing rests on a set of new 21” (53.35 cm) alloy rims. To wrap it all up, the company added some juicy gold accents on top of its polished black finish.
How’s that for a complete package?