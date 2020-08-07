Porsche 911 GT3 RS Receives A Performance Boost from Manthey Racing

It’s safe to say that Porsche did a truly fantastic job with the 911 GT3 RS, which has been revealed for the first time back in February 2018. Later that year, the German manufacturer’s baby went on to set an incredible lap time of 6:56.4 on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack, becoming the third production model from Porsche to complete the lap in under 7 minutes.
This bad boy, also known as the 911.2 GT3 RS, is a rear-engined little monster capable of delivering up to 520 hp at 8,250 rpm and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm from its 4.0-liter flat-six powerplant.
Furthermore, the naturally aspirated engine’s redline sits at an astounding 9,000 rpm, which must be an absolutely delightful sound to hear. All this colossal power allowed the GT3 RS to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100kph) in as little as 3.2 seconds and 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) in only 6.9 seconds. At a generous 194 mph (312 kph), its top speed is no less impressive.
We could go into so many more details, but that should give you a pretty good idea as to what beast we’re dealing with here. The Porsche 911.2 GT3 RS is just begging for some intense track action!
Manthey Racing is a lesser-known tuner, partially owned by Porsche themselves. The firm was named after its founder, Olaf Manthey and managed to draw some attention thanks to several victories in its class at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Today, the company has over 160 employees and has been experimenting with tuning Porsche’s cars for optimized track performance since 2013.
As such, you might imagine that Manthey Racing is fairly accustomed to delivering top performance tuning kits. For example, they have surprised us with a refined Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, which turned out to be a real milestone for the team, but they’re definitely not stopping there.
The tuner has now also developed a kit to boost performance on the 911.2 GT3 RS, and here’s what it includes:
Its suspension has been fitted with KW three and four-way adjustable coilovers, intended to provide for a more planted stance and improved handling, as well as a smooth ride over bumps or other uneven road surfaces. Porsche 911 GT3 RS’ braking performance is also boosted by new brake pads and a braided brake line set.
New custom side skirts and canards have been added to the 911.2 GT3 RS, besides an optional carbon fiber aero disc with the purpose of creating a smoother airflow at the car’s rear. Seriously, is there anything about this Porsche that isn’t aerodynamic?
And there we have it. Considering their painstaking efforts, it really comes as a surprise that Manthey Racing isn’t yet a prominent player on the auto tuning market. Nonetheless, if they continue to deliver products of this quality, it will undoubtedly pay off in the future!
