In fact, social media has a plan and it sounds simple: 1,000 hp for $100,000. And you should see multiple vloggers going down this path. However, most, if not all of them, wish to draw all the possible attention using their brand spanking new 'Vettes and this is where aero packages like the one portrayed here come into play.Digital artist Arnold Verghese, the mind behind these pixels, makes no secret out of the fact that he envisioned this digital concept as a GT3 racer for the street.Interestingly, the aero package of the machine appears more aggressive than the one seen on the C8.R , the actual racing incarnation of the Chevy halo car. However, the extra-lights package of the circuit toy is present here.The super-sized fenders are joined by custom front and rear aprons (the latter has yet to be revealed). And would you look at those air extractors on the front fenders!While we're at it, let's not overlook the vented hood, whose styling transforms it into one of the most aggressive elements of the velocity tool we have here. Other aero tweaks fitted to the mid-engined Corvette include the roof scoop (the to-be-boosted V8 does need extra fresh air, doesn't it?), as well as the top-mount rear wing, which is a work of art in itself.Much to nobody's surprise, a set of custom wheels come to top off the customization process. We're looking at center lock units (once again, a motorsport-derived solution that makes pit stops quicker), with these featuring a concave profile and a center-lock design.