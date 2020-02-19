Samsung’s Latest and Greatest Phone Now Offers the Best Android Auto Experience

And what’s more, the Galaxy S20 not only that supports Android Auto from day one, but it can connect to cars wirelessly, as long as the head unit can pair with phones without a cable.Google says the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, revealed earlier this month as well, also supports wireless Android Auto.At this point, the only Android 10 phones that can run Android Auto without a cable are the ones manufactured by Google and Samsung, including the Google Pixel 3 and 4 (both standard and XL models), as well as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and newer versions. The Samsung Galaxy Note models also support wireless Android Auto.What’s worth knowing, however, is that neither the Galaxy S20 nor the Galaxy Z Flip can be purchased right now. Announced on February 11, the Galaxy S20 is projected to go on sale in early March, with customers who pre-ordered it to be the first getting the device.As far as the wired Android Auto is concerned, pretty much any phone running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) works, as long as you use a high-quality USB cable and your car’s HUD supports Google’s platform. Google, however, recommends at least Android 6.0 for the best performance with Android Auto.The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup comprises three different models called S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. All come with noteworthy upgrades over the previous Galaxy S series, including bigger batteries, with the top-of-the-range Galaxy S20 Ultra featuring a 5,000 mAh unit.The cameras have also been upgraded, as the 6.9-inch Ultra version comes with a 108-megapixel unit, while also offering a 100x Space Zoom (Samsung’s fancy name for the digital zoom feature of its phones).