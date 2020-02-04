Last Ever 7th Generation Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Can Be Yours for $150

Those in the market for a piece of auto history (and a pretty awesome car) need only to head to Kentucky, because the National Corvette Museum is holding a raffle that can turn one of them into the lucky owner of the last ever 7th generation Grand Sport Convertible.
To boot, the car can be yours for as little as $150, if you beat the odds. The Museum is making available 1,500 raffle tickets (of which 847 are still available at press time), for $150 a pop. It’s not a bad bargain, if you consider the original price of the car was in the vicinity of $70,000 – not including the added value of it being the last to roll off production line.
For reference, other ‘Vette collectibles have sold for record prices at auctions: the final C7 Z06 fetched $2.6 million, while the first C8 sold for $3 million just last month.
This 2019 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is finished in Blade Silver, and came off the assembly line on August 30, 2019, right before the 40-day GM Bowling Green Assembly strike. Under the hood, it packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission capable of 460 horsepower.
Featuring Carbon Flash hood stripe, badging and accents, it comes with power-folding black convertible top with remote control, multi-mode performance exhaust, magnetic selective ride control, and black aluminum wheels with red-painted calipers. The Adrenaline Red leather interior comes with heated and ventilated seats, and a Bose 10-speaker audio system.
If you think there must be some sort of catch for this, yes, there is. Raffle tickets are available to everyone and they don’t have to be Kentucky residents in order to purchase them. However, buyers must be physically present in Kentucky at the time of the purchase, so this sounds like the perfect moment for a road trip, destination Bluegrass State.
The raffle will take place on February 20, and the winner will also receive an invitation to the Museum and a guided tour. Just in case that Corvette isn’t enough of a prize.
