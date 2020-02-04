Last Ever 7th Generation Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Can Be Yours for $150

More on this:

1 Ferrari F1 Engine Signed by Michael Schumacher Looks Like a Work of Art

2 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Looks Marvellous, It's Heading to Auction

3 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Looks Black as Death on the Track

4 Low-Mileage 1971 Datsun 240Z Looks All Original, Sold For Bentley Mulsanne Money

5 Princess Diana’s Audi 80 Cabriolet Heading to Auction