Porsche 918 Spyder Vs. Taycan Turbo S and McLaren 720S: You Can't Win Them All

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S has quickly made a name for itself in the drag racing world, emulating most of what the Tesla Model S has been doing for several years while only being a fraction slower.
The dual-motor EV gets most things right and, unlike its American counterpart that loses its steam over longer distances, it also has a two-speed gearbox to help it remain relevant at higher speeds as well. However, the Taycan was built to perform on a track that's much twistier than the drag strip, so decent acceleration is just one of the tricks up its sleeve.
Will it's acceleration be decent enough to beat Porsche's flagship model, the hypercar that battled with the likes of LaFerrari and McLaren P1 when it was introduced? We hope not. The purpose of a hypercar is to deliver unparalleled performance inside a gorgeous-looking package. That together with their reduced availability is what makes people spend over a million on these cars.
The Taycan Turbo S isn't exactly cheap either, but when you see it in this kind of company despite being a four-door sedan, you kind of start to understand why. Besides, you can still buy nine Taycans for the price of one 918, so there's no real comparison there.
The stats show the 918 should have a simple task. The hypercar is 0.6 seconds quicker to the 60 mph mark (97 km/h) and a full second quicker to the 100 mph mark (160 km/h) - and we would imagine that gap continues to get wider. The weights of the two are also in separate divisions, even though the 918 isn't exactly featherweight itself.
So, no real chance for the Taycan to cause an upset. But how about a 720S? Surely the McLaren that's built quite a reputation for it can make the 918 Spyder sweat a little more, if not even accept defeat, right? Well, remember what we said earlier: the Porsche used to battle the McLaren P1, which was the British company's $1+ million hypercar, while the 720S costs a measly $300,000. But when did the price start to make cars go faster?
