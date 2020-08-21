2023 BMW M3 Touring Should Look Like This, Has Audi RS4 Worried

Seemingly out of the blue, BMW officially confirmed they are developing an M3 Touring performance model. It's a car we've been dreaming about for many years, and it sent the rendering world into a frenzy. 9 photos



Speaking of waiting, the M3 Touring will be ready in 2022 according to BMW. It's obviously going to compete against the Audi RS4 Variant and the Mercedes- AMG C 63 T-modell. But the German performance landscape could be different by then. The quattro is reportedly going hybrid while AMG... well, we don't want to talk about it because it makes us sad. Since the announcement, we've already shown you one rendering of this potential monster. However, it wasn't very accurate, more of a vague idea of what to expect. Thankfully, the Russian website Kolesa did a better job with the finer details that every M car needs to have now.Of course, we don't know if this is what the M3 Touring actually looks like. There's only one dark teaser photo from the back of the car. However, it's reasonable to expect that the M3 sedan and M4 coupe will serve as inspiration.Interestingly, BMW is choosing to have the same face on all these M cars. This means the headlights on the 3er are swapped out for the elongated ones from the coupe. In addition, the nose is dominated by tall kidney grilles that send sharp character lines up the hood. Basically, the M4 Touring looks nothing like an M340i Touring, and that could be a good thing.Something else you may notice on these fresh renderings is the blades/gills that have appeared on the front fenders, as well as much bigger wheels and sharp rocker boards. Don't forget the mirrors!The back end is going to be dominated by a large diffuser and quad exhaust pipes. While the trunk lid has a bit more aero, it's nothing too crazy. We can't wait to see what the widebody projects are going to be like.Speaking of waiting, the M3 Touring will be ready in 2022 according to BMW. It's obviously going to compete against the Audi RS4 Variant and the Mercedes-C 63 T-modell. But the German performance landscape could be different by then. The quattro is reportedly going hybrid while AMG... well, we don't want to talk about it because it makes us sad.