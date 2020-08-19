Custom BMW R100 RS “Good Ghost” Looks Like a Dream

Just to understand what it is you’re looking at, this used to be a 1980 BMW R100 RS. But it’s been so highly modified that the emblem seems to be the only BMW component on it, but that’s not true. Most of the engine and even chassis remains untouched.
Let's talk a little about what is going on here. The bike is the work of Dirk Oehlerking’s Kingston Custom. The shop has an ongoing series named the Phantom and this is one of three bikes. You’ll read of the other two later, so keeps your eyes open. For now, let's check out the Good Ghost.
The design revolves around body work, and just a few minor changes to the engine and chassis. Everything else is custom work. Hand-shaped 2mm-thick aluminum panels cover the entire chassis. And how does it do that? With steampunk design, that’s how.
A front fender has been replaced entirely by the full body front. The wheel, suspension, and all other normally visible components are now hidden neatly in this curved and enclosed body. Funny enough, if the bike was missing the BMW emblem, the kidney grill on the front would hint at its roots.
Getting back to the front of the Ghost, we notice the handlebars have had detail work done, the grips being wrapped in leather. The saddle has been fashioned with brown leather upholstery matching the handlebars and keeping the chosen two-tone color pallet.
This seat also has a little trick up its sleeve, it lifts to reveal a storage compartment perfectly sized for a bottle of wine and glassware. But my favorite aspect of the seat design are the gauges on top. The way they are set in a straight line just brings something totally different than any other instrument panels I've seen before. It offers a nice touch to this otherwise visually empty space.
Underneath we see the two exposed cylinders and exhausts, the only visible part of the chassis and engine works. It’s these exposed components that add to the steampunk look. Think about it. If it was enclosed like the rest of the components, would you still stare at it the same?
The five-speed manual transmission the BMW engine comes with should give you enough to think about after that bottle of wine. So please don’t drink and drive folks.
Here’s a tip. If you ever find yourself down in Dallas, Texas, check out the Haas Moto Museum to see this baby live.
Let's talk a little about what is going on here. The bike is the work of Dirk Oehlerking’s Kingston Custom. The shop has an ongoing series named the Phantom and this is one of three bikes. You’ll read of the other two later, so keeps your eyes open. For now, let's check out the Good Ghost.
The design revolves around body work, and just a few minor changes to the engine and chassis. Everything else is custom work. Hand-shaped 2mm-thick aluminum panels cover the entire chassis. And how does it do that? With steampunk design, that’s how.
A front fender has been replaced entirely by the full body front. The wheel, suspension, and all other normally visible components are now hidden neatly in this curved and enclosed body. Funny enough, if the bike was missing the BMW emblem, the kidney grill on the front would hint at its roots.
Getting back to the front of the Ghost, we notice the handlebars have had detail work done, the grips being wrapped in leather. The saddle has been fashioned with brown leather upholstery matching the handlebars and keeping the chosen two-tone color pallet.
This seat also has a little trick up its sleeve, it lifts to reveal a storage compartment perfectly sized for a bottle of wine and glassware. But my favorite aspect of the seat design are the gauges on top. The way they are set in a straight line just brings something totally different than any other instrument panels I've seen before. It offers a nice touch to this otherwise visually empty space.
Underneath we see the two exposed cylinders and exhausts, the only visible part of the chassis and engine works. It’s these exposed components that add to the steampunk look. Think about it. If it was enclosed like the rest of the components, would you still stare at it the same?
The five-speed manual transmission the BMW engine comes with should give you enough to think about after that bottle of wine. So please don’t drink and drive folks.
Here’s a tip. If you ever find yourself down in Dallas, Texas, check out the Haas Moto Museum to see this baby live.