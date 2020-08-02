2021 BMW M4 Design Revealed in Accurate Rendering, G82 Is One Strange Fish

BMW will reveal the all-new M3 and M4 pretty soon, but we don't need to wait until the camo comes off. Using the latest batches of spyshots, a set of renderings was crafted which we can say looks accurate.
A couple of weeks ago, we showed you the M3 sedan done by the Russian website Kolesa, and today we're bringing you the M4, which is the coupe model. We want to say they're different. But actually, they appear surprisingly similar.
With the outgoing generation of the M3/M4, the sedan was our favorite car because its fenders were much bulkier. But the G80 and G82, which are the 2021 models, look surprisingly similar.
As we've mentioned in previous articles, BMW replaced the headlights and grille from the 3 Series with the ones from the 4 Series on the M3. It's a move we've only really seen on the Audi RS6. And as a result, the two cars look about the same from the front.
They say the front of a car is like its face, and some of them actually do look human. The M4 Coupe's gaze would probably make you rethink some like choices. That's probably the look BMW is going with - alien and slightly scary.
The core of the design is that new grille shale, taller and now fitted with horizontal bars. The intakes around the side look smaller, and curtains push the air around the sides of the car. The M4 is perhaps more handsome from the back, where large shoulders and pronounced exhaust pipes leave you wondering how fast the ca is.
And according to the data BMW has released thus far, the M4 could be best-in-class, maybe even a challenge for an M5. Its 3-liter twin-turbo engine is now capable of 503 horsepower with the competition package, and xDrive tuned by the M division makes sure none of that grunt is wasted.
With the outgoing generation of the M3/M4, the sedan was our favorite car because its fenders were much bulkier. But the G80 and G82, which are the 2021 models, look surprisingly similar.
As we've mentioned in previous articles, BMW replaced the headlights and grille from the 3 Series with the ones from the 4 Series on the M3. It's a move we've only really seen on the Audi RS6. And as a result, the two cars look about the same from the front.
They say the front of a car is like its face, and some of them actually do look human. The M4 Coupe's gaze would probably make you rethink some like choices. That's probably the look BMW is going with - alien and slightly scary.
The core of the design is that new grille shale, taller and now fitted with horizontal bars. The intakes around the side look smaller, and curtains push the air around the sides of the car. The M4 is perhaps more handsome from the back, where large shoulders and pronounced exhaust pipes leave you wondering how fast the ca is.
And according to the data BMW has released thus far, the M4 could be best-in-class, maybe even a challenge for an M5. Its 3-liter twin-turbo engine is now capable of 503 horsepower with the competition package, and xDrive tuned by the M division makes sure none of that grunt is wasted.