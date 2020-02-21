2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Accurately Rendered, Actually Looks Good

We've all seen them, the photos of the new BMW 4 Series with the giant kidney grilles. I bet there's some guy at BMW that has to "leak" photos like that every couple of weeks and see what people think.
But just like in the case of those celebrity naughty pictures that make you famous, you're not supposed to show the whole thing at once. Still, using all those little details, the Russian magazine Kolesa has done its usual thing, patching a couple of renderings that almost look real.
In some cases, those renderings are pretty easy to make (obviously, if you have the skills). A mid-life facelift just requires some headlights. But the 2021 4 Series is a brand new car, which we think looks remarkably different from its predecessors.
Besides the grille, one very obvious thing is that all the bodywork is just like that of the 8 Series Coupe. So your roof that's tallest in the middle of the car and shallow indentations down the side. But the grille, well that's something that divides people.
Classic BMWs had them long and narrow, just like this, but we've gotten used to horizontal kidneys over the past decades. There's no question that the executive coupe market is shrinking and this German automaker isn't in the mood to play it safe.
The 4er was shown as a concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so we should see the production version by this fall. It will have all the engines from the 3 Series family, most of which are migrating to mild-hybrid technology.
A fair chunk of the 4 Series sales will come from the M models - 480 hp M4, 510 hp M4 Competition, 340 hp M340d and so on. But many people still want 'vanilla" models, so BMW will have some of those too. However, for the first time, we might also have a plug-in called the 430e.
