BMW X5 "Wide Boy" Rendering Looks Like a White Hulk

View this post on Instagram

Not your moms X5 . . . I have a LOT of work to share from my project with @nittotire showing off their new #NT420V. I’m trying to space it out as much as possible, but I can’t wait to share the rest of it!

A post shared by BradBuilds | Cars (@bradbuilds) on Dec 2, 2019 at 10:24am PST