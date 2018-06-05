4 This Guy Shoehorned a BMW V10 into a Lotus Elise, Wants a Supercar Company

2 BMW M3 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3

More on this:

First Official Photos: 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Leaked

Even though the 8 Series debuts on June 15th at Le Mans, the wonderful but convoluted ways of the Internet took a different turn. Instead of the 8 Series, the all-new X5 is the BMW that leaked onto the World Wide Web, looking better than ever before thanks to the oversized kidney grille and slim design of the taillights. 46 photos



The evolutionary design also takes inspiration from the X7 concept presented last year, whose production version will debut closer to the end of 2018. Love it or hate it, the large kidney grille will also find its way on the



Getting down to the nitty-gritty, the pictured model is the xDrive 3.0d for the European market, packing 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm from a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel. 2.0-liter four-cylinder, gasoline-fueled 3.0-liter inline-six, and 4.4-liter V8 engines are in the pipeline too, including a plug-in hybrid that will replace the



The X5 M, on the other hand, will borrow the S63B44T4 from the F90 M5 together with the M Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission. With 600 PS and 750 Nm on tap, the newcomer should be quicker off the line than its predecessor. Commanding respect in every aspect thanks to the thunderous V8, the X5 M could be offered in



Adaptive M Suspension Professional and Integral Active Steering are confirmed as well, and so is the Coming courtesy of Russian publication Autoreview.ru , the pictures show an X5 all new from the ground up. Having moved to the CLAR platform, the G05 is larger but lighter than the model it replaces. In regard to exterior styling, the design team started from the X3 and X4, working its way up from there.The evolutionary design also takes inspiration from the X7 concept presented last year, whose production version will debut closer to the end of 2018. Love it or hate it, the large kidney grille will also find its way on the 7 Series LCI Getting down to the nitty-gritty, the pictured model is the xDrive 3.0d for the European market, packing 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm from a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel. 2.0-liter four-cylinder, gasoline-fueled 3.0-liter inline-six, and 4.4-liter V8 engines are in the pipeline too, including a plug-in hybrid that will replace the xDrive40e we have today.The X5 M, on the other hand, will borrow the S63B44T4 from the F90 M5 together with the M Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission. With 600 PS and 750 Nm on tap, the newcomer should be quicker off the line than its predecessor. Commanding respect in every aspect thanks to the thunderous V8, the X5 M could be offered in Competition flavor if BMW can make a case for it, adding 25 ponies for a grand total of 625 PS (617 horsepower).Adaptive M Suspension Professional and Integral Active Steering are confirmed as well, and so is the Off-Road Package teased by BMW in the promotional clip where the G05 X5 was going through final testing.