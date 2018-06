2019 BMW X5 Configurator Goes Live

In regard to pricing, the Belgian configurator for the G05 lists the xDrive30d at €71,655. Leveling up from Steptronic to Steptronic + (adds paddle shifters and sport mode) ramps up the price to €71,910. Next up is the xDrive40i, coming in at €73,405. And at the top of the lineup (for the time being), the M50d is €93,455.In regard to output, the xDrive30d takes its mojo from a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel with 265 PS and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque. The xDrive40i as 340 PS on tap, but the M50d is more powerful and a lot more torquier. To this effect, the quad-turbo diesel option is the quickest off the line (5.2 seconds to 100 km/h).Produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the G05 will arrive in the United States for the 2019 model year in November. Two drivetrains will be available in the first instance: xDrive40i and xDrive50i. The latter boasts 4.4 liters of twin-turbocharged V8 goodness, translating to 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of twist.1.1 inches longer and featuring 1.6 inches of additional wheelbase compared to the previous generation, the G05 is 2.6 inches wider and 1 inch taller than before. LED headlights are standard, as is the oversized kidney grille. In addition to the xLine variant, customers who would like more sportiness are offered the M Sport model.Given time, the X5 will receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain under the iPerformance sub-brand, as well as a range-topping option in the guise of the X5 M. In all likelihood, the F90 M5 will share the 600-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with the daddy of all X5 models.More than 2.2 million units of the X5 have been sold worldwide since BMW started production in 1999. One-third of them were sold in the United States of America.