autoevolution
 

2019 BMW X5 Configurator Goes Live

12 Jun 2018, 17:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In countries such as Belgium, the all-new X5 is available to configure on the automaker’s website. And in accordance to the announcements made during the grand reveal, European markets can choose between the xDrive40i and two diesel-powered drivetrains at the present moment. Those are the M50d and xDrive30d.
74 photos
2019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X52019 BMW X5
In regard to pricing, the Belgian configurator for the G05 lists the xDrive30d at €71,655. Leveling up from Steptronic to Steptronic + (adds paddle shifters and sport mode) ramps up the price to €71,910. Next up is the xDrive40i, coming in at €73,405. And at the top of the lineup (for the time being), the M50d is €93,455.

In regard to output, the xDrive30d takes its mojo from a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel with 265 PS and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque. The xDrive40i as 340 PS on tap, but the M50d is more powerful and a lot more torquier. To this effect, the quad-turbo diesel option is the quickest off the line (5.2 seconds to 100 km/h).

Produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the G05 will arrive in the United States for the 2019 model year in November. Two drivetrains will be available in the first instance: xDrive40i and xDrive50i. The latter boasts 4.4 liters of twin-turbocharged V8 goodness, translating to 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of twist.

1.1 inches longer and featuring 1.6 inches of additional wheelbase compared to the previous generation, the G05 is 2.6 inches wider and 1 inch taller than before. LED headlights are standard, as is the oversized kidney grille. In addition to the xLine variant, customers who would like more sportiness are offered the M Sport model.

Given time, the X5 will receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain under the iPerformance sub-brand, as well as a range-topping option in the guise of the X5 M. In all likelihood, the F90 M5 will share the 600-horsepower twin-turbo V8 with the daddy of all X5 models.

More than 2.2 million units of the X5 have been sold worldwide since BMW started production in 1999. One-third of them were sold in the United States of America.
2019 bmw x5 configurator bmw x5 G05 BMW SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 