2019 BMW X5 Priced In the U.S. From $60,700

At $60,700 from the get-go, the newest X5 of them all is $1,200 more expensive than the previous model year. But look on the bright side: not only is the G05 larger and better equipped than its predecessor, but it also comes with xDrive instead of rear-wheel drive.
Two trim levels are available in the United States of America for the time being, coming in the form of the xDrive40i and xDrive50i ($75,750 or $76,745 with the $995 destination charge). The lesser of the two versions comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six that churns out 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The V8-engined option, meanwhile, ups the ante to 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet.
And now, the options. xLine comes standard on both models, but customers can level up to M Sport and the off-road package if they so wish. The latter adds air suspension and a mechanical locking rear differential, though it’s best to look elsewhere if you want proper off-road cred. Range Rover is the perfect alternative.
In regard to what sort of goodies the automaker throws in as standard on the xDriver40i, the list starts with LED headlamps and continues with features such as dynamic damping system, panoramic glass sunroof, leather-wrapped seats and steering wheel, launch control, and the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission.
The X5, which is manufactured in the U.S. at the Spartanburg assembly plant, is extremely popular in this part of the world. Of the 30,000 BMWs sold in the United States in June 2018, no less than 10,302 were from the X Series, of which 4,355 units were X5s. That’s a lot of money in the bag for BMW, and better still, the X5 sold last month is the F15 generation that never got a facelift because of the G05.
"The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity," declared Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice-president of BMW Group Design. "It defines a new X design language - robust, clear, and precise."
And now, the options. xLine comes standard on both models, but customers can level up to M Sport and the off-road package if they so wish. The latter adds air suspension and a mechanical locking rear differential, though it’s best to look elsewhere if you want proper off-road cred. Range Rover is the perfect alternative.
In regard to what sort of goodies the automaker throws in as standard on the xDriver40i, the list starts with LED headlamps and continues with features such as dynamic damping system, panoramic glass sunroof, leather-wrapped seats and steering wheel, launch control, and the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission.
The X5, which is manufactured in the U.S. at the Spartanburg assembly plant, is extremely popular in this part of the world. Of the 30,000 BMWs sold in the United States in June 2018, no less than 10,302 were from the X Series, of which 4,355 units were X5s. That’s a lot of money in the bag for BMW, and better still, the X5 sold last month is the F15 generation that never got a facelift because of the G05.
"The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity," declared Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice-president of BMW Group Design. "It defines a new X design language - robust, clear, and precise."