Cyan Racing Wins First World Title in Motorsport for a Chinese Manufacturer

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing took the teams’ title by no fewer than 34 points over Hyundai and 54 when compared to Hyundai. As far as the drivers are concerned, Yvan Muller finished third in the list with 331 points and Thed Bjork came fourth with 297 points at the end of the season. Compact Modular Architecture is how the platform is called, developed by Volvo in collaboration with Geely. Designed for, hybridized, and electric applications, the CMA utilized the Lynk & Co 03 can be matched to 1.5- or 2.0-liter turbo engines.The 03 TCR is fairly fateful to the series-production vehicle, packing the 2.0-liter plant with 350 horsepower and 420 Nm on deck as per World Touring Car Cup regulations. The transmission is also different, namely a six-speed sequential with paddle shifters.Other non-production components include the FIA-approved roll cage and fuel cell, fire extinguisher system, race seats with six-point harnesses, six- and two-piston brake calipers, and 18- by 10-inch lightweight alloys. All told, the racecar weighs 1,265 kilograms.“To win three years in a row with three different manufacturers feels amazing,” said Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing. As a brief refresher, the Swedish team won the title in 2017 with Volvo Polestar division and the 2018 WTCR championship with an independent program running the Hyundai i30 TCR.“To claim the teams' title in the first year with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing is mission complete. Next year our goal is definitely two titles," concluded Dahl about the team’s historic achievement. Considering how much money Geely is pouring into the Lynk & Co brand, we’re not exactly surprised by this tremendous result.Lynk & Co Cyan Racing took the teams’ title by no fewer than 34 points over Hyundai and 54 when compared to Hyundai. As far as the drivers are concerned, Yvan Muller finished third in the list with 331 points and Thed Bjork came fourth with 297 points at the end of the season.

