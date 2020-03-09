BMW Shooting Brake Crossover Concept Looks Epic, Needs to Be Built

If you're looking for a mainstream brand that gets even the ugly cars right, BMW is your company. Even dogs like the X6 turned out to be successful, and we feel that the first-generation 1 Series 2-door models are especially underappreciated right now.
The first hatchback they made looks like a well-designed clown shoe, with a long hood, sweeping curves, and a chunky backside. That's kind of how you'd describe another iconic BMW shape, the Z3 M Coupe.
Today's coolest BMW rendering reminds us of those two cars, and it's something that we'd like to see built, even though it might not sell. We just talked about how the company wants to make an M2 coupe and a 1M hatchback. 400 horsepower engines always generate cult cars, but unique shapes usually do.
Digital Artist Vladimir Panchenko calls this simply the "2020 BMW coupe concept," but it's obviously both a crossover with slightly raised suspension and a 3-door shooting brake. MINI made something a bit like that, the Paceman, which went out of production in 2016 after only three years in production.
That is not a very good track record, but we find that the boring cars that sell well aren't collectible. Ten or twenty years from now, who is going to say "boy, I wish I bought that BMW X1"? On the other hand, automakers are showing interest in shooting brakes and other original designs.
If you can manufacture them with existing platforms and parts, they can boost your brand's reputation. This concept isn't like that, with wheels that are half the height of the car and flush door handles. But would a 3-door version of the X2, done in this style, really be that bad? Let us know what you think of shooting brakes in general and this BMW with a quick comment.
If we're honest, the front end looks a little droopy, but maybe it's inspired by something like the E36. BMW designs are usually ugly at first glance but eventually grow on you.
Today's coolest BMW rendering reminds us of those two cars, and it's something that we'd like to see built, even though it might not sell. We just talked about how the company wants to make an M2 coupe and a 1M hatchback. 400 horsepower engines always generate cult cars, but unique shapes usually do.
Digital Artist Vladimir Panchenko calls this simply the "2020 BMW coupe concept," but it's obviously both a crossover with slightly raised suspension and a 3-door shooting brake. MINI made something a bit like that, the Paceman, which went out of production in 2016 after only three years in production.
That is not a very good track record, but we find that the boring cars that sell well aren't collectible. Ten or twenty years from now, who is going to say "boy, I wish I bought that BMW X1"? On the other hand, automakers are showing interest in shooting brakes and other original designs.
If you can manufacture them with existing platforms and parts, they can boost your brand's reputation. This concept isn't like that, with wheels that are half the height of the car and flush door handles. But would a 3-door version of the X2, done in this style, really be that bad? Let us know what you think of shooting brakes in general and this BMW with a quick comment.
If we're honest, the front end looks a little droopy, but maybe it's inspired by something like the E36. BMW designs are usually ugly at first glance but eventually grow on you.