Red Bull Ring Taken Over by Latest BMW M4 and M4 GT3 With Bespoke Camouflage

Known as the “Red Bull Ring” since 2011, the Austrian circuit of Spielberg has been hosting the MotoGP World Championship since 2016 after previously taking a break for no less than 18 years. In 2020 the Bavarian automaker’s M GmbH division is all set to write history with its inaugural title sponsorship of the “BMW M Grand Prix of Styria” and the camouflaged presentation of its latest performance bombshells – the roadworthy M4 and track-exclusive M4 GT3.
The company has been steadily teasing its latest M representatives through a constant stream of official pictures and videos with the camouflaged versions of both the M3 and M4.
Also long gone are the times when you had to rely solely on sneaky spy photographers for a shaky shot or two of the machines fiercely battling for supremacy on or around the track – automakers are more than willing now to share such information directly from the source.
This is exactly what is happening with the M4, as BMW decided to organize an entire event around the run-up to the MotoGP’s Austrian stage (August 21st - 23rd) - and because we have already seen the Coupe wearing the camouflage dress the company changed it entirely. Its new livery was created specifically for the event and to also celebrate the first official appearance alongside its racetrack bred M4 GT3 sibling.
BMW has already revealed not just the camouflaged looks of the M performers but also a host of technical information. Both the M3 Sedan and the M4 Coupe will be motivated by the same powertrain, derived in two hot variants.
The standard guise has 353 kW/480 hp and could represent the purist choice with its six-speed manual transmission. Then the Competition model leaves no stone unturned by delivering 375 kW/510 hp and an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.
MotoGP’s star pilots have another reason to battle it all out during the weekend – BMW has promised the winner of the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria will be awarded with a tailored M4 Coupe of the new generation. Chances are the victor will not collect before September – this is the BMW-imposed official deadline for the presentation of the new model (though the exact date has not yet been revealed).
