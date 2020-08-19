2021 BMW M4 Coupe Actually Looks Epic in Blue at the Nurburgring

We jumped onto the grille-bashing bandwagon many times during the development of the new 4 Series and M4. However, we also always knew they'd end up looking like spectacular machines with the right equipment.
The M4 is the perfect match for a YouTube electronic music mix. We all know the type - night footage of a blacked-out Bimmer, lots of smoke, maybe some illegal driving in Moscow and gratuitous hot girls. The point is that the all-new 2021 M4 is perfect for that.
We can already see the titles: "2021 Best Bass Boosted BMW Driving/Drifting Music Mix." And as with all the other M cars, you'll need to spend a lot of money for a cool loo. This prototype has got the High Performance Brakes with gold calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, as well as a special satin paint finish, forged alloy wheels, and black trim.
We think that this is either the M4 Competition or, more likely, the First Edition. BMW M cars have a specific when they come out. That's why you can all picture the same M3 sedan or M2 Coupe right now.
Either way, BMW needs to be praised for picking this crazy front end design and sticking with it, despite what critics had to say. A giant grille actually works well with a brash sports car that likes to smoke its tires everywhere it goes, but the 2021 M4 might have a slightly different character.
As you may have heard already, the powertrain is slightly different. Yes, the twin-turbo 3-liter is still there, making more power than ever. But the gearbox is an awesome and xDrive can be added to cope with all the torque. You should be able to turn it off for smoke shows, but the rest of the time, it's there to ensure you win drag races.
We can already see the titles: "2021 Best Bass Boosted BMW Driving/Drifting Music Mix." And as with all the other M cars, you'll need to spend a lot of money for a cool loo. This prototype has got the High Performance Brakes with gold calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, as well as a special satin paint finish, forged alloy wheels, and black trim.
We think that this is either the M4 Competition or, more likely, the First Edition. BMW M cars have a specific when they come out. That's why you can all picture the same M3 sedan or M2 Coupe right now.
Either way, BMW needs to be praised for picking this crazy front end design and sticking with it, despite what critics had to say. A giant grille actually works well with a brash sports car that likes to smoke its tires everywhere it goes, but the 2021 M4 might have a slightly different character.
As you may have heard already, the powertrain is slightly different. Yes, the twin-turbo 3-liter is still there, making more power than ever. But the gearbox is an awesome and xDrive can be added to cope with all the torque. You should be able to turn it off for smoke shows, but the rest of the time, it's there to ensure you win drag races.