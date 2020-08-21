Four-Door Ford Bronco Preferred to Two-Door Version by Nearly 2/3 of Public

We all know by now the launch of the 2021 Ford Bronco was a success and that Ford will have to build the SUV for many months to come just to satisfy the orders it's received this far.
To be fair, the company has given itself plenty of time. Despite showing the car last month, actual customer deliveries shouldn't start before April next year. That's nearly eight months of preparation during which Ford can meet the orders it's got by now and do what it can to start with a clean slate come April.
With that in mind - and given how well the SUV has been received and the number of people that have shown interest - it's hard to imagine Ford would ever find itself in the position to build up a stock of Broncos. If it did, however, this little poll posted on Twitter by @_FordBronco (the Twitter account of FullSizeBronco.com, an online forum and community dedicated to the legendary SUV) should give it an impression of what the two-door to four-door ratio should be.
According to the results, after 186 votes (at the time of writing) the split is 61.8 percent for the four-door to 38.2 percent for the smaller two-door. That's nearly a two-to-one ratio in favor of the larger, more practical model, which shouldn't really come as a surprise if you look at what's happening with the model's closest rival, the Jeep Wrangler.
There are only two reasons to opt for the short wheelbase version: price, and off-road ability. You could add a third in the form of more versatility in a crowded urban environment, but you won't. There's nothing you can do about the first one: if the funds aren't there, they're just not. The second one, however, is where we suspect most of the people choose the four-door over the two-door.
That's because they never plan on taking their Broncos off-roading. Well, at least not in that sense where the shorter wheelbase - and the improved breakover angle that comes with it - would make any difference. For as much as Ford advertised the new Bronco's abilities over rough terrain, the truth is most owners will never drive their vehicles on anything more challenging than a gravel road.
But whereas the two-door only has two advantages, the four-door has countless. If you consider that, the nearly two-to-one split is actually flattering for the shorter Bronco, suggesting its more striking similarity with the original model might have something to do with it.
Did you reserve a 2-door or 4-door Bronco? (Share with your Bronco friends)— Ford Bronco (@_FordBronco) July 20, 2020