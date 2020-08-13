Ford Gets Close to 8,000 Reservations a Day for the New Bronco, Total at 165,000

We cannot doubt the Ford Bronco is the current star of social media. Just look on YouTube, Twitter and the likes and all you get is Bronco this and Bronco that. And in about one year’s time, the same will happen on the road, if we are to trust the numbers provided by Ford.
The Bronco family is a long long way from the start of deliveries, as there’s no chance of Ford starting shipping them sooner than the summer of next year. But the hype is so high right now, that the Blue Oval is literally flooded with reservations.
In the three weeks that have passed since the books opened, Ford says it received 165,000 reservations for the two- and four-door models. That’s an average of more than 50,000 per week, or about 7,800 each day for the past 21 days.
If the numbers are real, and we have no reason to consider them otherwise, that’s simply amazing. Or, in the words of Keanu Reeves, breathtaking. Ok, we all knew the Bronco would be a hit, but no one expected such a success for the model, probably not even Ford.
That huge crowd of people interested in the Bronco is great news for the Blue Oval, but it could cause some trouble ahead.
It’s not that hard to make a reservation, and it’s cheap too. All you need to have is $100 in your bank account, an Internet connection, and you’re set.
Later in 2020 though, Ford will want people to turn the reservation into an order. It will of course loose a number of those reservations, but how many is up to the carmaker alone. To avoid massive losses, it will have to keep people talking and interested for at least a couple of months more – for the record, thanks to groups like Bronco Nation, this doesn’t seem to be an issue, at least for now.
If Ford manages to convert a large number of reservations into orders, then the waiting nightmare will begin. It is to be expected that depending on the configuration chosen and the production queue for the Bronco, some people will not get their hands on the SUV they ordered before well into 2022.
