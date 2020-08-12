2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch 2-Door Photoshop-Painted in Production Colors

We are still some time away from the moment the Blue Oval has the Build & Price feature ready for the 2021 Bronco in 2-door and 4-door configuration, which is why some fans are taking matters into their own hands / computers. With a little virtual wizardry, they give the rest of us some of the elements we'll soon experience – such as having the production color palette arranged in a more natural setting.
This is exactly what happened when bronco6g.com forum user Broncie set out to work – he wanted to see how some of the hues would befall the Bronco in a more real environment. He thus selected a suitable desert setting and arguably the most hardcore offering – the 2-door Bronco with the Sasquatch package.
It seems one thing led to another and now we have eleven colors represented in a very fitting way. If his Photoshop skills are as good as they seem to be, we might have at hand the most accurate rendition of how the actual colors will look in real life on the Bronco body panels.
Just like one of the forum users pointed out, some of the color combinations stand out – for example any of the reds combined with a white top would make a splash in any setting. Those looking for more subdued stances have many options, from the Oxford White to the Velocity Blue and passing through Iconic Silver and the two grays.
Personal preferences are always biased, but a lot of people seem to prefer Broncie’s rendition of the Area 51 color, though its shade might turn different in real life given the chameleonic constitution. On the other hand, the original Cyber Orange (the picture he used for reference) still seems like a winning strike from Ford – so no wonder they chose it for intense promotion alongside Antimatter Blue.
