Here Are Some of the Secrets the Ford Bronco 4-Door Hides in the Rear

The new Ford Bronco is about a month old, if you consider the reveal date of the off-roading family to be the time of its birth. Despite this, and with more than a year left until the first ones get delivered to customers, the SUVs are the undisputed stars of the summer.
The Bronco owes this popularity to the way Ford chose to advertise it. Using the shadow of groups like the Bronco Nation, the carmaker is pushing hard to remove any talk about the Wrangler as a worthwhile off-roader from social media.
We’ve already seen scores of Bronco’s having their way with the most difficult off-road courses America has to offer, and it’s now time for a closer look at some of less known details.
The latest video released by Bronco Nation has someone we assume to be a Ford engineer talking about the tailgate of the 4-door SUV, and the modular hardtop this particular model comes with.
First off, the tailgate. Unlike the original Bronco, which had a drop down tailgate, this one comes with a swing-out solution with and integrated spare tire and two detent positions, the first one at 90 degrees. Once opened, the tailgate reveals a slide out tray.
This tray will be offered as an accessory by Ford, and can be used as a workbench for repairing stuff, but also a table for having lunch. Sporting Ford lettering that is a throwback to the original Bronco, it is solid enough to support the weight of two adults.
Moving further in, we get a glimpse at a series of tie-downs for gear, and a nearly horizontal bed achieved once the rear seats are folded down. The space is large and straight enough, we’re told, for someone to sleep in if need be.
As for the roof, the 4-door we are shown sports another optional package, a modular roof. That means the front part of the roof, the one above the driver’s and passenger’s seats, is in fact a soft-top that can be pushed back for a semi-open-air experience.
You can watch Ford’s walk-around of the tailgate and the roof in the video below.
