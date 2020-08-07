2021 Ford Bronco Sport Raptor Rendering Doesn't Mess About, Looks Solid and Mean

Have you had enough of the 2021 Ford Bronco already? It seems as though ever since its launch last month, there wasn't a day without the revived SUV making the news one way or the other.
The most recent ones revolve around a group of Broncos tackling the Rubicon Trail, the one that Jeep famously uses to benchmark its most off-road capable vehicles. First, there were rumors about Ford's presence there; then, there were pictures; now, we have full videos showing the new SUVs making the trail easier for future visitors by sanding down the rocks with their undersides.
That's not a criticism of the new Bronco, by the way. The simple fact they managed to emerge on the other side of the trail with only a few cosmetic changes is enough to give everyone plenty of confidence in the vehicle's capabilities, especially since nobody who'll take it there will do so without modding the thing in advance.
But as cool as the Sasquatch package makes the new Bronco, the version everyone is waiting for has to be the Raptor. After making a name for itself on the F-150 truck, the performance badge was also used on the smaller Ranger pickup, though, for some reason, not in the US. There's no telling whether Ford will include the Bronco on the list, but that won't keep everyone from hoping and those more talented among us from imagining what such a model would look like.
This latest attempt comes from Nikita Aksyonov and it follows the recipe to a tee. The Raptor isn't a rock crawler, but rather the kind of machine that gets over rough land by flying over it. It needs a beefed-up suspension, bigger wheels, and definitely a more powerful engine. There's also the mandatory grille with the Ford brand name written in large, blocky characters as well as the unmistakable blue paint.
Speaking of power, the most potent Bronco right now has 310 hp from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine (that engine is not used on the Sport version used as a base for this rendering).
Nikita's effort seems to tick all the boxes, and if Ford were to make a Bronco Raptor, Sport or otherwise, we'd be surprised if it looked too different from this one. Until the carmaker takes pity on us and comes clean about its intentions (whether it'll be a Raptor, a Warthog, or both - gulp! or neither), we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.
