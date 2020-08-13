Michael Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser Hits the Auction Block

Revival Cycles Outdid Themselves Again Building ‘The Six’ From Scratch

Basketball fans and car enthusiasts, get your checkbooks ready. What is billed the ultimate Michael Jordan piece of memorabilia, the car he used to drive back in the ‘90s, is about to hit the auction block. 17 photos



The Beverly Hills Car Club was able to acquire Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, which was most recently featured on the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. It plans to sell it in an online auction that will go live today, August 13, and last until August 23. The bidding starts at $23 (Jordan’s jersey number with the Bulls) and is expected to go as high as $100,000.



Painted in metallic navy deep blue with an understated, elegant gray interior, the S600 has power windows and power seats, power steering, power sunroof, AC and that’s pretty much it. The icing on the cake for fans would be the car phone, which spells “Jordan” when you power it on.



The car comes with a clean title and the original document in Michael and then-wife Juanita’s name. It has 157,000 miles (252,667) on the odo.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.