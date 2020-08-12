BMW Officially Confirms X1 EV, Group Aims for 7 Million Electrified Cars in 2030

A new, decade-long strategy for sustainable mobility was presented recently by the BMW Group. The company claims renewed focus on the agreed Paris climate engagements and announced it has further devised its plans for expanding its electric mobility offerings. More importantly, we also found out which of the Bavarian models will get a fully electric powertrain next.
According to the IHS Markit New Registrations July 2020 Report, the German carmaker’s successful BMW and MINI nameplates have a combined 13.3 percent share of the electrified European market. And it also compares positively to the average electrified market share of 8 percent for its rivals.
The company is pushing an ambitious target – a 25 percent market share of the Old Continent’s electrified segment and no less than 50 percent by 2030. Both brands have managed to cross the half-million-sales mark last year as electrified models have been expanded to a total of 74 global markets. BMW predicts it will reach one million units at the end of next year, and then skyrocket to more than 7 million worldwide by 2030.
Because two thirds of the 7+ million vehicles quota are expected to feature zero emissions powertrains, BMW also believes its overall fleet-wide group emissions will drop by approximately 40 percent in just ten years. The automaker is banking on its “power of choice” strategy to cater to all consumer demands – for example, the X3 crossover is BMW’s first model offered with gasoline and diesel engines, 48V mild hybrid tech, plug-in hybrid systems and a fully electric variant.
Besides BMW i's own i4 and iNext, as well as MINI’s already available Cooper SE, there are also major new zero emission model introductions coming from the BMW brand as well. We already know the flagship 7 Series is getting an EV option, and the Bavarian carmaker recently confirmed the rumored BMW 5 Series zero emission variant while also presenting a high-performance PHEV.
Now the official roster is also set to include the little X1 crossover. It will follow suite in its larger brother’s footsteps and BMW will soon offer the X1 with ICE (internal combustion engine), plug-in hybrid systems and a completely new all-electric drive unit. It will feature, most likely, the new eDrive technology that just reached its fifth generation and featured its premiere inside the new iX3.
