BMW GS, the Father of Enduro Touring, Is Now a Middle-Aged Bike

Back in 1980 there was nothing like the newly introduced R 80 G/S. There was nothing like it in BMW Motorrad’s own history that harkens back to the BMW R 32 from 1923. And there was nothing on the market to combine virtues from the off- and on-road riding segments. You could even say the R 80 G/S was a motorcycle crossover. And you would be right, hence the 40 years of continued success.

