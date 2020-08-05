These Very Young Motorsport Drivers Get to Ride in BMW M Cars When Off-Track

4 BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not

Jochen Neerpasch, the legendary creator of the BMW Motorsport team and M GmbH company back in 1977, thought about a way to make it easier for talented young drivers to fulfill their motoring aspirations. Therefore he created a professional environment for three youngsters - Eddie Cheever, Marc Surer and Manfred Winkelhock. 18 photos



More than four decades away from the initial concept, the new BMW Junior Team is already racing at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, where Harper and Verhagen have already scored their first Nürburgring Endurance Series win in a M240i Racing.



But to be frank this time around we are interested in what the youngsters drive during their time off the track. This is because BMW’s M GmbH has just announced – through head honcho Markus Flasch – that each will receive their own BMW M car.



The freebies are nicely wrapped in the form of a M2 Competition, an



He was also present at the event alongside Flasch and said: “For me, M cars are the best BMWs. You can drive them flat-out on the Nordschleife and then travel home in comfort on public roads. How many cars can do that? I love these cars.” All three of them seem entirely capable of achieving what the BMW M legend implies.



That is especially true since the Bavarian automaker is just about ready to present the new generation M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe. The latter has already been



