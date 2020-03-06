2021 BMW M4 Rendered Based on Leaked Photos, Huge Grille Dominates Design

It's no secret that the upcoming BMW 4 Series, as well as the M4 and the M3 will sport the Bavarian carmaker's super-sized kidney grille, with the multiple leaks, as well as the recent arrival of the all-electric Concept i4 and last year's BMW Concept 4 having prepared us. As such, the rendering we have here, which showcases the 2021 BMW M4, attempts to portray the Bavarian coupe by integrating the details mentioned above.
Sure, we're talking about a polarizing design approach. But, in all fairness, the sportier profile of these machines at least makes more sense when combined with the massive nose than in the case of the 7 Series facelift and the X7, which introduced this grille.
Codenamed G82, the M4 is expected to be released later this year and it's not clear whether this will arrive at the same time with the new G80 M3 of if the two will be launched separately (the latter case should see the four-door arriving first).
The front ends of the two models will be slightly different, with the grille slats setting the two apart.
As for their posteriors, the typical Motorsport Division's quadruple exhaust tip layout will be joined by a diffuser-like element. We musn't overlook the vertical reflectors and the tiny trunk lid spoiler.
The pair of M models will be animated by the S58, a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six we met thanks to the X3 M and X4 M. On the super-SUVs, the unit delivers 480 hp in "standard" form, churning out 510 hp for the Competition models.
Tons and tons of rumors have talked about the newcomers packing all-paw hardware. Even so, there are questions that remain unanswered. For instance, will the xDrive system come with an RWD-only driving mode, as the one introduced on the F90 M5? Let's hope the answer is positive.
